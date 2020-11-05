You are here

Syrian refugee 'sets himself ablaze' in Lebanon

An ISF spokesman said the man, who was being treated at the nearby Rafic Hariri hospital, was in a stable condition. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The 58-year-old male was rescued by UNHCR security personnel and taken to a hospital
  • An ISF spokesman said the man set himself ablaze because he could not afford medical treatment for his sick daughter
BEIRUT: A Syrian refugee in Lebanon set himself ablaze outside the Beirut headquarters of the UN’s refugee agency on Thursday, a spokesman for the organization told AFP.
“In a tragic incident this morning, a Syrian refugee registered with UNHCR tried to self-immolate by setting himself on fire near the organization’s Reception center in Beirut,” UNHCR said in an emailed statement.
The 58-year-old male “victim was rescued by UNHCR security personnel and later taken to a hospital by the Lebanese civil defense for due medical attention,” it said.
UNHCR did not say why the man set himself ablaze, but a spokesman for Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces told AFP that it was because he could not afford medical treatment for his sick daughter.
The ISF spokesman said the man, who was being treated at the nearby Rafic Hariri hospital, was in a stable condition.
Lebanon says it hosts 1.5 million Syrians, nearly one million of whom are officially registered as refugees with the United Nations. Syria has been in a state of civil war for nearly a decade.
The refugees’ already-dire conditions have deteriorated over the past year as Lebanon grapples with its worst economic crisis since its own civil war, which ended in 1990.
A rapid devaluation of the Lebanese pound has sent prices soaring while banking controls on deposits have restricted access to savings.
Tens of thousands of people had already lost their jobs before a coronavirus outbreak in February dealt a final blow to many ailing businesses.
An August 4 explosion at Beirut’s port that killed more than 200 people, including more than 40 Syrians, further compounded Lebanon’s economic woes.
Looking for a way out, many Syrians have attempted deadly clandestine journeys across the Mediterranean in recent months.
The Lebanese government, meanwhile, has continued to call for their repatriation, despite warnings from aid groups and international agencies that it is not safe to return.

Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day

Updated 05 November 2020
Reuters

Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day

  • Israel often cites a lack of building permits in demolishing Palestinian structures in the West Bank
  • Some 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank and East Jerusalem so far this year
Updated 05 November 2020
Reuters

JORDAN VALLEY: Israel has demolished most of a Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank, displacing 73 Palestinians — including 41 children — in the largest such demolition in years, residents and a United Nations official said.
Tented homes, animal shelters, latrines and solar panels were among the structures destroyed in the village of Khirbet Humsah on Tuesday, according to the UN official.
Israel’s military liaison agency with the Palestinians, COGAT, confirmed that a demolition had been carried out against what it said were illegal structures.
By Thursday morning the residents had already moved back to the site, using tents donated by Palestinian aid groups, according to a Reuters witness.
The remains of the demolished village lay across the hillsides, with just two of the original homes still standing some distance from the others.
“They want to expel us from the area so that settlers can live in our place, but we will not leave from here,” said resident Harbi Abu Kabsh, referring to the roughly 430,000 Israeli settlers who live alongside three million Palestinians in the West Bank, which Israel captured in a 1967 war.
COGAT on Wednesday issued a statement saying that an “enforcement activity” had been carried out by Israeli forces “against 7 tents and 8 pens which were illegally constructed, in a firing range located in the Jordan Valley.”
Israel often cites a lack of building permits in demolishing Palestinian structures in the West Bank.
Yvonne Helle, a humanitarian coordinator for the United Nations in the Palestinian territories, said that relief agencies had visited Khirbet Humsah and recorded 76 demolished structures, “more than in any other single demolition in the past decade.”
Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said the structures included 18 tents and sheds.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel of timing the demolition for election day in the United States, when the world was distracted.
He wrote on Twitter: “As the attention is focused on #USElection2020, Israel chose this evening to commit another crime/ cover it up: to demolish 70 Palestinian structures, incl. homes.”
A COGAT spokesman on Thursday had no immediate comment on Shtayyeh’s claim. But its statement on Wednesday said: “The enforcement was carried out in accordance with the authorities and procedures, and subject to operational considerations.”
Some 689 structures have been demolished across the West Bank and East Jerusalem so far this year, leaving 869 Palestinians homeless, according to the United Nations.

