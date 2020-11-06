King Salman directs KSRelief to provide Turkey with assistance after earthquake

LONDON: King Salman on Friday directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide Turkey with assistance after last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake.

KSRelief will provide those affected by the earthquake in Turkey with urgent medical and humanitarian aid as well as shelter supplies, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The death toll in last Friday’s quake rose to 116 on Wednesday.

All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, and the quake measuring 7.0 on the Ritcher scale reduced buildings to rubble in the city.