King Salman directs KSRelief to provide Turkey with assistance after earthquake

In this drone image, collapsed buildings, destroyed in the Oct. 30 earthquake are seen in Izmir, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)
  • The death toll in last Friday’s Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday
  • KSRelief will provide those affected by the earthquake in Turkey with urgent medical and humanitarian aid
LONDON: King Salman on Friday directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide Turkey with assistance after last week’s Aegean Sea earthquake.

KSRelief will provide those affected by the earthquake in Turkey with urgent medical and humanitarian aid as well as shelter supplies, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The death toll in last Friday’s quake rose to 116 on Wednesday.

All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, and the quake measuring 7.0 on the Ritcher scale reduced buildings to rubble in the city.

Saudi Arabia announces 17 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 336,533
  • A total of 5,506 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 17 deaths from COVID-19 and 436 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 69 were recorded in Riyadh, 68 in Madinah, 32 in Makkah, 25 in Yanbu, 14 in Hufof, 11 in Jeddah and 8 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 336,533 after 465 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,506 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

