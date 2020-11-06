You are here

France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has proposed tough new rules to fight jihadist ideology and tighten Europe’s external borders in the wake of deadly terror attacks in Vienna and Nice. (AFP/File Photo)
Francesco Bongarrà

  • French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin floated the idea of introducing a “European Act” during a bilateral meeting in Rome
ROME: France has proposed tough new rules to fight jihadist ideology and tighten Europe’s external borders in the wake of deadly terror attacks in Vienna and Nice.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin floated the idea of introducing a “European Act” during a bilateral meeting in Rome with his Italian ministerial counterpart Luciana Lamorgese.

He also called for measures to block websites supporting jihad so that police investigations and checks could be carried out. 

“The fight against terrorism is a battle against ideology, not against religion or Islam, which we fully respect,” Darmanin told a press conference.

He said that all of Europe “must be involved in this battle” and urged for the Schengen treaty on freedom of movement within the EU to be “re-established and revised.”

The French minister added: “It is not about blocking the free circulation to European citizens but to review the system of control on external borders.”

He said that any revision of the Schengen pact should include “a common governance” of the EU ministers of the interior, similar to one already existing among finance ministers.

Darmanin added that terrorism was “a European problem. France cannot tackle it alone. This is why we need a European Act, and we are working on it.”

He pointed out that the war on terrorism was against “the ideology of Islamic fundamentalism” and not a religion. “Being Muslim and European is not incompatible. For 30 years in France terrorist acts have been committed in the name of Islamism, and we have to stop this.”

Darmanin passed on to the Italian government “the gratitude of (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and of the French institutions” for the cooperation of Italian investigators following the attack in Nice.

Nice attacker, Brahim Aoussaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian who killed a man and two women at a church in the southern French city, had landed on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa at the end of September and travelled from there to France at the beginning of October.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has asked the EU to consider a US-style Patriot Act to boost anti-terrorism efforts.

Lamorgese said that Italy and France had agreed that mixed brigades formed by police from both countries would control borders between the two nations for the next six months. “Free movement is guaranteed, our fight is against terrorism and illegal immigration,” she added.

She also revealed that Italian ships and planes would be patrolling international waters off Tunisia to report to authorities in the North African country any departures of boats or dinghies carrying illegal migrants trying to reach Lampedusa and Sicily.

“This plan includes the deploying of naval and air assets that can warn the Tunisian coastguard of departures so that the Tunisian authorities can intervene, in their total autonomy. Of course, for this plan to be operational a full adhesion of Tunisia will be necessary,” Lamorgese added.

Topics: France Italy Austria terrorism Europe

France fines Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan for revealing rape accuser’s name

  • Tariq Ramadan, who denies the five rape charges against him, was fined for revealing the woman’s full name in a 2019 book as well as during a TV interview
  • Ramadan, whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when rape allegations surfaced
PARIS: A Paris court on Friday fined Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan for disclosing the name of one of several women who have accused him of rape, violating a French law that protects alleged victims from “retaliation and harassment.”

Ramadan, who denies the five rape charges against him, was fined €3,000 ($3,560), with €2,000 suspended, for revealing the woman’s full name in a 2019 book as well as during a TV interview.

The woman, known in French media reports only as “Christelle,” says Ramadan raped her in a hotel room in Lyon, southeast France, in 2009.

Her allegation came shortly after another woman, feminist activist Henda Ayari, also accused him of rape. Those claims were later followed by rape accusations by two other women.

Ramadan, whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, was a professor at Oxford University until he was forced to take leave when the rape allegations surfaced at the height of the “Me Too” movement in 2017.

Last month, prosecutors filed a fifth rape charge against him, involving an alleged assault against Mounia Rabbouj, a former escort.

Her testimony had forced Ramadan, a father of four, to admit to extramarital relations for the first time, but he stressed they were “consensual.”

On Friday, Ramadan and his book’s editor were also ordered to pay “Christelle” €5,000 in damages and interest.

She had argued in court that after failing to halt the book’s publication, the disclosure of her name had become “the cornerstone” of a harassment campaign against her by Ramadan’s supporters.

His lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.

Topics: France Tariq Ramadan Oxford University Muslim Brotherhood

