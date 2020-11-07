You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt art show looks to Giza pyramids for inspiration

Egypt art show looks to Giza pyramids for inspiration

The Giza pyramids will serve as the backdrop for ‘Forever is Now.’ (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5pvh4

Updated 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Egypt art show looks to Giza pyramids for inspiration

Updated 8 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: They stand tall and proud, with their pointed tops piercing the sky, seemingly untouched by all that takes place around them.

The Giza pyramids — oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World — will serve as the backdrop for “Forever is Now,” an exhibition scheduled to run from Oct. 23 until mid-November 2021, showcasing works by Egyptian and international artists.

The exhibition is the fourth staged by Art D’Egypte, a company launched in 2016 to promote contemporary Egyptian art through shows at historic sites around the country. Previous exhibitions have been staged in the Manial Palace, the Egyptian Museum and at four heritage sites on Mu’iz Street in historic Cairo.

“This iconic exhibition will show how Egypt became the cradle of civilization and how it continues to open its arms to the world,” Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of Art D’Egypte, told Arab News.

“For many, the ancient Egyptian civilization is the origin of all art. Throughout history artists from around the world have been influenced by ancient Egypt.”

The “Forever Is Now” exhibition is co-curated by Simon Watson and Ghaffar, and will be presented by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, led by Khaled El-Enany, under the patronage of the UNESCO National Committee in Egypt.

“Forever Is Now” features international artists, is co-curated by a French-Egyptian and an American, and will offer a cross-cultural vision, showcasing ancient Egypt as an enduring source of inspiration for contemporary artists throughout history.

Viewing contemporary art against the backdrop of the Giza pyramids may well be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it is coming at a time when the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. Yet Ghaffar is steadfast in her aims.

“Our curatorial vision did not change because of the pandemic,” she said. “We are in awe of the ancient Egyptian civilization and are even more so now due to the pandemic. These monuments survived pandemics and wars. The pyramids are a testament to the importance of culture and heritage.

“Most of the pieces will be site-specific and will shed light on the influence ancient Egypt has on artists today, like the form of the pyramid itself,” she added.  

“The exhibition is about today,” said Ghaffar. “It is an exhibition of hope. Things will get better. No matter what happens, humanity can overcome it, and paying tribute to culture and heritage is crucial now.”

Bella Hadid celebrates Palestinian roots with heartfelt tribute

Updated 07 November 2020
Arab News

Bella Hadid celebrates Palestinian roots with heartfelt tribute

Updated 07 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid took to social media this weekend to celebrate her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, on his birthday via a series of thoughtful Instagram Stories. The 24-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute to her father, who turned 72 on Friday, and took the opportunity to open up about her Palestinian roots.

The birthday tribute began with a series of adorable throwback photos from her childhood. “Happy birthday to my baba!” she captioned the first image. “I always loved to be with you,” she wrote in the second photo.

The catwalk star went on to share a more recent image of the duo in the kitchen, cooking up what appears to be a selection of Arabic dishes such as fatayer and falafel. “I love learning how to cook Palestinian food with you,” Hadid captioned the photo. “Thank you for teaching me about our culture. I love Palestine and you so much.”

She celebrated her father on his birthday via a series of thoughtful Instagram Stories. Instagram
 

She added: “Your roots will forever be intertwined within our family line. It’s my favorite part about us.”

The part-Arab model, who is half Dutch by way of her mother Yolanda Hadid, has always been vocal about her Palestinian roots.

In July, she called out Instagram for removing an Instagram Story in which she said how proud she was of her father’s Palestinian heritage. The supermodel shared an image of her father’s long-expired US passport, which states his birthplace as Palestine. “Proud to be Palestinian,” she captioned it.  

Shortly afterwards, she received a notification from the photo-sharing platform to say that the content went against its community guidelines on “harassment and bullying.”

Sharing a screenshot of the removal notification, she wrote: “Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying.”

The extremely-vocal Hadid also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram following Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in 2018.

She even joined a group of demonstrators gathered in London for a “Free Palestine” protest in 2017. The model reportedly saw the protest as she was driving to her hotel and decided to get out and join the marchers.

Topics: Bella Hadid

Latest updates

Egypt art show looks to Giza pyramids for inspiration
Athens’ first mosque in nearly 200 years opens for Friday prayers
Lebanon’s president seeks evidence behind US sanctions on son-in-law
Algeria wildfire kills two as 50 firefighters tackle blaze
Iran urges next US administration to learn from sanctions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.