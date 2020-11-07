You are here

  • Home
  • Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Smoke and fire are seen after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/43d7h

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

  • The leaders expressed serious concern over the involvement of fighters from Syria and Libya in the conflict
  • Putin informed Macron of the steps Russia had taken towards implementing a ceasefire
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in a telephone call with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
The two leaders expressed serious concern over the large-scale clashes between ethnic Armenian and Azeri forces in the region and the involvement of fighters from Syria and Libya in the conflict.
Putin informed Macron of the steps Russia had taken towards implementing a ceasefire and ensuring the sides negotiate a solution to the crisis, the Kremlin said.
The presidents also expressed their desire to continue coordinated mediation efforts, including through the OSCE Minsk Group, set up in 1992 to mediate a peaceful resolution.
At least 1,000 people and possibly many more have died in nearly six weeks of fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.
The conflict has underlined the influence of Turkey, an ally of Azerbaijan, in a former Soviet region long dominated by Moscow, which has a defence pact with Armenia. It also threatens the security of Azeri oil and gas pipelines. 

Topics: Vladimir Putin Emmanuel Macron Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

Special
Middle-East
Why Lebanese-Armenians feel the pull of the Nagorno-Karabakh war
Update
World
Putin tells Erdogan of concern about Mid-East fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh

Athens’ first mosque in nearly 200 years opens for Friday prayers

Updated 07 November 2020
Reuters

Athens’ first mosque in nearly 200 years opens for Friday prayers

  • The city has not had a formal mosque since it forced occupying Ottomans to leave nearly 200 years ago
  • Hundreds of thousands of Muslims from countries including Pakistan, Syria and Bangladesh live in Athens
Updated 07 November 2020
Reuters

ATHENS: After years of delays caused by red tape, cutbacks and opposition from religious and political factions, the first government-funded mosque in Athens since 1833 opened its doors to worshippers on Friday.
Hundreds of thousands of Muslims from countries including Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan and Bangladesh live in Athens but the city has not had a formal mosque since it forced occupying Ottomans to leave nearly 200 years ago.
Plans to build a mosque in Athens began in 1890 but it took decades for them to materialize due to opposition from a predominantly Christian Orthodox population and nationalists, sluggish bureaucracy but most recently a decade-long financial crisis.
Amid a coronavirus outbreak, only a limited number of worshippers, wearing masks and sitting at a distance from each other due to COVID-19 restrictions, attended prayers.
“It is a historic moment for the Muslim community living in Athens, we have been waiting for this mosque for so long,” said Heider Ashir, a member of the mosque’s governing council. “Thanks to God, finally, we have a mosque which is open and we can pray here freely.”
But other Muslims were unhappy with the mosque’s appearance. A grey, rectangular structure with no dome or minaret, has no resemblance to other graceful, ornate mosques in Europe.
“It does not at all look like a place of worship, it is a small, square, miserable building,” said Naim El Ghandour, head of the Muslim Association of Greece. “We thank them very much for the offer, but we will fight to reach it to the level that we deserve.”
Under a lockdown to curb a surge in COVID infections, gatherings for formal worshipping will be banned from Saturday until Nov. 30.
“We will pray at home, and as soon as the lockdown is over the mosque will again be open for the worshippers,” Ashir said.

Topics: Athens mosque

Related

World
Coronavirus delays Athens mosque opening
World
Acropolis in Athens reopens after virus shutdown

Latest updates

UK, EU warn Israel over West Bank evictions, demolitions
Putin, Macron discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths
UAE amends personal status, civil transaction and criminal procedure laws
More Lebanese officials to face sanctions after Gebran Bassil

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.