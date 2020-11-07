Nano patent is big success for Najran University

NAJRAN: The Nano Research Center at Najran University has officially registered an international patent issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an innovative method for chemical sensing.

The invention aims at detecting vitamin C compounds found in medical capsules in less than five seconds, a selective electrochemical method that has shown a high success rate.

The chief researcher of the scientific team, Dr. Farid Aburajih Haraz, said that the invention relates to the design of a sensitive chemical probe from a hybrid “nano” complex of porous silicon decorated with silver nanoparticles, prepared in a wet, simple and inexpensive chemical method for the detection of ascorbic acid, vitamin C.

The vice rector of postgraduate studies and scientific research, Dr. Saeed Al-Suraei, said that the active participation of the university’s research team has contributed to the success of registering the patent.

Since its establishment, the university has adopted a research policy that supports scientific research through setting up a distinctive infrastructure with the facilities and equipment necessary for carrying out distinguished scientific research.