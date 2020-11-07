You are here

  • Home
  • Nano patent is big success for Najran University

Nano patent is big success for Najran University

Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/v386g

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Nano patent is big success for Najran University

  • Since its establishment, the university has adopted a research policy that supports scientific research through setting up a distinctive infrastructure with the facilities and equipment necessary for carrying out distinguished scientific research
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

NAJRAN: The Nano Research Center at Najran University has officially registered an international patent issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an innovative method for chemical sensing.
The invention aims at detecting vitamin C compounds found in medical capsules in less than five seconds, a selective electrochemical method that has shown a high success rate.
The chief researcher of the scientific team, Dr. Farid Aburajih Haraz, said that the invention relates to the design of a sensitive chemical probe from a hybrid “nano” complex of porous silicon decorated with silver nanoparticles, prepared in a wet, simple and inexpensive chemical method for the detection of ascorbic acid, vitamin C.
The vice rector of postgraduate studies and scientific research, Dr. Saeed Al-Suraei, said that the active participation of the university’s research team has contributed to the success of registering the patent.
Since its establishment, the university has adopted a research policy that supports scientific research through setting up a distinctive infrastructure with the facilities and equipment necessary for carrying out distinguished scientific research.

 

Topics: Najran University

Related

Saudi Arabia
Explosives-laden drone launched by Houthis intercepted in Saudi city of Najran
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi missile toward Saudi city of Najran

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden

KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October. (SPA)
Updated 5 min ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden

  • The center’s clinics provided its services to hundreds of beneficiaries in the observations department, inpatient clinic, epidemics department, awareness and education department, among others
Updated 5 min ago
SPA

ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to implement its project to improve school health services and address malnutrition in students and educational staff in the Yemeni governorate of Aden.
KSRelief provided 7,544 free psychosocial and nutritional support services to 3,194 individuals in 62 schools in Aden during October.
The project aims to provide psychosocial support and mental health services and reduce malnutrition cases — as well as deaths resulting from malnutrition — in children and pregnant and lactating women by providing lifesaving interventions and preventive nutrition in connection with primary health, water, and sanitation interventions, which benefit the displaced and host communities in eight districts in Aden.
Meanwhile, the Emergency Center for Epidemic Disease Control in Yemen’s Hajjah governorate continues to provide its services with the support of KSRelief.
The center’s clinics provided its services to hundreds of beneficiaries in the observations department, inpatient clinic, epidemics department, awareness and education department, among others.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief doesn’t discriminate religiously, ethnically or politically, says top Saudi aid body chief
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency provides PCR devices to Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s aid agency improves school health services in Aden
Lebanon’s president wants US to show proof of charges against son-in-law Bassil
Riyadh conference unleashes the talent of the future
Rights groups slam Houthis as Yemeni reporters face execution
Govt-controlled areas in Yemen report zero virus cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.