Bruno Fernandes scores twice as Manchester United beat Everton

Manchester United’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes runs with the ball during Saturday’s English Premier League match against Everton in Liverpool. (AFP)
Updated 07 November 2020
AFP

  • Early season pacesetters slip to third consecutive Premier League defeat
LIVERPOOL: Bruno Fernandes inspired a Manchester United fightback against Everton on Saturday, scoring twice in a 3-1 win to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and deny the Merseysiders a return to the top of the Premier League.

United came into the match at Goodison Park in the miserable position of 15th in the Premier League table and smarting after defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Bernard cranked up the pressure on Solskjaer by putting Everton ahead but Portugal midfielder Fernandes grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring twice in seven minutes.

Everton enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half but failed to create clear-cut chances as the early season pacesetters slipped to their third consecutive Premier League defeat.

It was United’s seventh straight Premier League away win. Their form on the road contrasts sharply with their struggles at Old Trafford, where they have not won a league game so far this season.

Bernard put Everton ahead in the 19th minute. The ball fell to the Brazilian after a long ball upfield came off the head of Victor Lindelof.

He shuffled the ball onto his right foot past Aaron Wan-Bissaka and beat David de Gea, who did not play in Turkey, at his near post.

United’s heads could have dropped but they were level in the 25th minute when Fernandes, given far too much space in the box, headed a Luke Shaw cross into the top corner past the returning Jordan Pickford.

Lucas Digne had a chance to put Everton back in front as the game opened up but smashed his shot against the outside of De Gea’s near post from a tight angle.

United, now playing with far more zip and purpose, were ahead in the 32nd minute. Marcus Rashford collected the ball before feeding Fernandes on the left of the box.

The Portuguese curled over a cross for Rashford, who failed to connect with his attempted header but the ball crept in off the far post.

Everton dominated possession in the early stages of the second half but United’s defense, marshaled by the impressive Harry Maguire, was largely untroubled.

United had a shout for a penalty on the hour mark after a clumsy Pickford challenge on Maguire but Everton escaped.

Carlo Ancelotti threw on Alex Iwobi for Gylfi Sigurdsson, boosting his attacking options but Everton still struggled create chances.

Rashford shot straight at Pickford in the 72nd minute as United threatened to increase their lead.

Solskjaer brought on Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani with eight minutes to go and the Uruguayan scored his first goal for United deep into stoppage time.

Huge global broadcast coverage for Saudi Arabia’s first professional women’s golf tournaments

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

  • The tournament marks the first time a Saudi-held international women’s elite sporting competition will be beamed nationwide
LONDON: The upcoming ladies golf tournaments in Saudi Arabia are set to break even more ground this week – becoming the first international women-only sports events held within the Kingdom to be broadcast live across the country.

Coverage of this week’s $1 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International, being played November 12-15, and the Saudi Ladies Team International on November 17-19, will also be broadcast to 350 million households in 60 countries worldwide.

The tournament marks the first time a Saudi-held international women’s elite sporting competition will be beamed nationwide.

Due to restrictions to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), no spectators will be present on the course at the Ladies European Tour events in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), but fans will have a number of ways to witness the inaugural event through international broadcasters and a range of behind-the-scenes content from the tournament’s digital channels.

There will be 14 different global broadcasters across MENA, Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australasia showcasing the tournament from Saudi Arabia’s premier championship course, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

KSA Sports and Dubai Sports Channels will each be showing 21 hours of live coverage for the tournaments in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

The events, presented by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, take women’s golf into another new territory and will see 108 players, including some of Europe’s elite players, compete for what will be the LET season’s biggest purse after only the British and Scottish Open.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “Broadcasting the first women’s professional tournaments in Saudi Arabia across the world is another hugely significant milestone for golf in this country. We would have loved spectators to attend again, but millions across the globe will have the chance to witness some of the best players on the planet from a world class golfing venue.

“Thanks to the support of our broadcast partners and in-depth coverage and content across our social media channels we have a chance to show the world Saudi Arabia is open and transforming through this great sport – truly inspiring a new generation for years to come,” he added.

The events will be Saudi Arabia’s third and fourth professional golf tournaments in less than two years that has welcomed the best players from across the globe. The country held the debut Saudi International in 2019, with Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell winning 2020’s hosting in January.

Together, the events mark the return of huge international sporting events to the Kingdom, something Saudi Arabia has looked to do more in recent years as it aims to inspire its next generation under the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

