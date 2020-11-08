You are here

  • Home
  • UK terror inmates set for release: Report

UK terror inmates set for release: Report

File photo of police officers standing near a cordon at Manchester Victoria Station, in Manchester on January 1, 2019, following a stabbing on December 31, 2018. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnbd2

Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

UK terror inmates set for release: Report

  • About 110 convicted extremists could soon walk British streets as country raises threat level to severe
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Some of the UK’s most dangerous terror inmates could be freed as early as next month as they become eligible for parole, The Times newspaper reported.

Many convicted terrorists must serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before being considered for release by the UK Parole Board. 

Officials revealed that 110 prisoners had reached the two-thirds threshold and have been referred for parole for potential early release.

A spokesman for the Parole Board said its members had received “rigorous training” in handling terrorism cases, and inmates that pose a risk would not be released.

The UK last week raised its terror threat level to severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely.”

Britain’s youngest Daesh supporter, who plotted to behead police at an Australian Anzac Day parade while aged 14, could be among the first to be released.

Other jailed terrorists who could leave prison include a Briton who downloaded terror material online, and a man who tried to join Daesh.

The UK’s first Al-Qaeda-inspired terrorist was released from prison earlier this year. Moinul Abedin, 47, was jailed for 20 years in 2002 after stockpiling bomb-making chemicals in Birmingham. He was freed following a parole hearing in February.

The Anzac Day terrorist, now 20, became eligible for parole last month. Known by the initials “RXG,” he was granted lifelong anonymity by the UK High Court.

In 2015, he was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum five-year term after using social media and encrypted messaging from his bedroom in the UK to encourage an 18-year-old Australian to attack police officers at an Anzac Day parade in Melbourne. The plot failed and both perpetrators were jailed.

An assessment carried out in 2018 by a forensic psychologist said: “RXG appears to have left his ‘terrorist identity’ behind and is well on the way to developing a new stable and pro-social identity.”

If freed, RXG is likely to be monitored and will face tough restrictions, including an internet ban.

The Parole Board spokesman said: “Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Topics: UK terror inmates

Related

World
France proposes ‘European Act’ to fight terrorism, tighten borders
World
British inmates get life sentences for prison terror attack

Queen Elizabeth pays private tribute to UK war dead ahead of Remembrance Day

Updated 08 November 2020
AFP

Queen Elizabeth pays private tribute to UK war dead ahead of Remembrance Day

  • The monarch laid a bouquet to mark 100 years since the remains of an unidentified soldier were brought back from WW1
  • Remembrance events are held annually on the second Sunday in November, close to November 11, when the guns fell silent in World War I
Updated 08 November 2020
AFP

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II has staged a low-key Remembrance Day ceremony at Britain’s Tomb of the Unknown Warrior as the country honors its war dead without the usual somber pageantry, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 94-year-old monarch laid a bouquet of orchids and myrtle on the tomb in Westminster Abbey this past week to mark 100 years since the remains of an unidentified soldier were brought back from World War I, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The floral arrangement was based on the queen’s wedding bouquet from 1947, it said, extending a tradition at the tomb started by her mother in 1923 after her own brother was killed in the war, and continued by royal brides since.
Remembrance events are held annually on the second Sunday in November, close to November 11, when the guns fell silent in World War I.
A national wreath-laying ceremony is to proceed at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London on Sunday, but there will be no veterans marching or crowds watching because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since 2017, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles has taken his aging mother’s place at the ceremony. He also attended an annual remembrance concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, which was recorded without an audience and broadcast on Saturday.
The concert featured Captain Sir Tom Moore, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who raised nearly £33 million ($43 million) for health charities after Britain went in to a first coronavirus lockdown in March.
Since Thursday, England has been in a second lockdown but varying levels of restrictions were already in place across the country, hampering efforts to raise funds for military veterans.
The Royal British Legion has warned it risks a shortfall in donations of millions for its annual Poppy Appeal.
Poppies have been Britain’s symbol of remembrance since the 1914-1918 war, when the red flowers grew on the scarred battlefields of northern France and Belgium.
The government said it wanted to keep crowds “to a minimum” at regional remembrance events, and told organizers to “discourage the public from attending.” Church services have either been canceled or will be broadcast online.
The Royal British Legion is encouraging people to display poppies in windows or stand on doorsteps for a two-minute silence on Sunday morning.
The ban on public services was criticized by former prime minister Theresa May.
“Surely those men and women who gave down their lives for our freedom deserve better than this?” she said.
But Britain already has the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe and the government says it is reluctantly imposing the restrictions to try to arrest a second wave of the disease heading in to winter.

Topics: Queen Elizabeth II UK Rememberance Sunday

Related

World
UK queen visits Novichok lab in first outing since COVID-19 lockdown
World
Queen Elizabeth II to trim costs as COVID-19 hits income

Latest updates

UK terror inmates set for release: Report
New COVID-19 infections continue to fall in Saudi Arabia
Queen Elizabeth pays private tribute to UK war dead ahead of Remembrance Day
Lebanon’s Bassil rejects US sanctions as unjust and politically motivated
Four Indian soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.