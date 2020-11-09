You are here

Jordan faces virus-era elections in crisis mode

Cars advance on a road lined with campaign banners and slogans of candidates for the upcoming Jordanian parliamentary elections in Amman. (AFP)
Updated 09 November 2020
AFP

  • Some 4.5 million people eligible to vote will cast their ballots for candidates to fill 130 seats in parliament, 15 of them reserved for women, from a field of 1,674 candidates running on 294 lists
AFP

AMMAN: Voters in coronavirus-battered Jordan go to the polls on Tuesday in an election focused on the Arab country’s economic crisis which has been heightened by the devastating pandemic.
Resource-poor and dependent on foreign aid, in particular from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), public debt in the small country of 10 million people — which is also hosting more than 1 million Syrian refugees — exceeds 100 percent of its GDP.
And unemployment was running at 23 percent in the first quarter of 2020.
“This vote is different, with people in greater distress because of the epidemic,” said Oraib Rintawi of the Al-Quds Center for Political Studies. Coronavirus has claimed more than 1,180 lives from over 104,800 cases in Jordan, according to Health Ministry data.
However, Rintawi doubted there would be a high turnout because “most Jordanians think parliament plays a marginal role in the political system,” as the formation of governments in the Hashemite kingdom is not party-based or dependent on the outcome of the vote.
There have been some calls on social media to postpone the elections, but the government has said the vote will go ahead.
Parliament was already dissolved in late September ahead of the vote, and under the law new elections must be held within four months.
Jordanian Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Al-Maaytah insisted on Friday it would be better to hold the vote now than in a few months’ time.
“Economic, political and social life must continue,” he added.
King Abdullah last month named veteran diplomat Bisher Al-Khasawneh as prime minister ahead of the vote, after parliament reached the end of its term.
“People will vote along tribal lines, for a candidate from their clan or for representatives who will provide them with services,” not for political reasons, Rintawi told AFP.
Some 4.5 million people eligible to vote will cast their ballots for candidates to fill 130 seats in parliament, 15 of them reserved for women, from a field of 1,674 candidates running on 294 lists.
Security forces are also expected to fan out across the country’s 1,880 polling stations.

NUMBER

4.5m people eligible to vote will cast their ballots for candidates to fill 130 seats in parliament, 15 of them reserved for women.

But virus curbs banning gatherings of more than 20 people have put paid to traditional shows of patronage such as candidates’ tents offering Arabic sweets and coffee.
The Islamic Action Front, political branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and the main opposition force in Jordan, has vowed “to work to defend people’s rights, dignity and livelihood, and to confront corruption.”
Also in the running for four-year terms in parliament are representatives of the country’s main tribal clans, independents, leftists and a large number of wealthy businessmen.
Jordan has taken an economic hammering from COVID-19 with some $3 billion lost in vital tourism revenues in the first nine months of 2020.
Campaigning for the legislative elections was also forced to switch to videos posted on social media platforms, especially Facebook.
Saleh Al-Armouti, a former deputy, put the focus squarely on economic hardships in a campaign video.
“Our poor country can no longer feed itself because of the hegemony” of the IMF, he said.
Official statistics show the poverty rate has increased to 15.7 percent, a rate which the World Bank forecasts will rise sharply because of the novel coronavirus.

Topics: Jordan

Iran health chiefs warn of virus ‘catastrophe’

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

  • 459 is record number of daily deaths
  • Medical leader doubts official figures
Arab News

JEDDAH: Iranians have been warned that they face a coronavirus catastrophe after the country recorded another record number of daily deaths.

A further 459 people had died from COVID-19, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday, raising the death toll to 38,291. The official number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 9,236 to 682,486.

Most analysts believe government figures underestimate the true toll, and they were joined by the head of Iran’s Medical Council, Mohammadreza Zafarghandi. 

He said he doubted the accuracy of the official statistics, and warned that Iran had reached a “catastrophic mortality rate.”

Iran was slow to react when the virus took hold in February, and clerics urged pilgrims to continue visiting shrines in the cities of Mashhad and Qom. It is now the worst affected country in the Middle East.

To halt a “third wave” of the virus, the regime in Tehran has closed schools, mosques, shops and restaurants in most of the country. Authorities have said coronavirus tolls will spike again if Iranians fail to respect preventive measures such as social distancing and wearing face coverings in public. 

In Saudi Arabia, despite warnings on Sunday of a possible spike in cases with the onset of colder winter weather, the virus appears to be largely under control. The Kingdom recorded 363 new cases, increasing the total to 350,592, and the death toll rose by 15 to 5,540.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 50 million people and killed nearly 1.26 million. A “second wave” of the virus in the past 30 days accounted for a quarter of the total cases.

October was the worst month for the pandemic so far, with the US becoming the first country to report more than 100,000 daily cases. A surge in Europe also contributed to the rise.

The latest seven-day average shows global daily infections are rising by more than 540,000.

The pandemic’s recent acceleration has been ferocious. It took 32 days for the number of cases to rise from 30 million to 40 million, but only 21 days to add another 10 million.

The US, with about 20 percent of global cases, is facing its worst surge. On Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to appoint a 12-member task force to deal with the pandemic.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

