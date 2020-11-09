New Delhi’s new coronavirus cases hit record high

You are here

India has counted more than 8.5 million cases since the pandemic began. (AFP)
Updated 09 November 2020
AP

  • New Delhi’s increase of 7,745 cases comes during a recent surge
  • India has counted more than 8.5 million cases since the pandemic began
NEW DELHI: India has reported 45,903 new coronavirus cases, with its capital recording the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began.
The Health Ministry on Monday also reported 490 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities in the country to 126,611.
New Delhi’s increase of 7,745 cases comes during a recent surge the government has attributed to crowding in markets during the ongoing festive season, winter weather and high air pollution.
The capital’s air quality levels are plummeting to the “severe” category. A recent government report projected New Delhi may see up to 15,000 daily cases in the winter months.
India has counted more than 8.5 million cases since the pandemic began, the second-highest total behind the US.

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

  • The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines
  • Germany plans to set up centralized vaccination centers to inoculate priority groups in the first instance
BERLIN: Germany does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to a copy of its national vaccine strategy seen by Reuters on Monday.
The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines which are expected to complete testing this year or next and could be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups.
These include shots from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac.
“Assuming that a favorable risk-benefit ratio can be confirmed, first approvals are expected in Q1/2021 at the earliest,” the paper says.
Germany plans to set up centralized vaccination centers to inoculate priority groups in the first instance, which will be supported by mobile teams, Reuters reported last week.
The German government will cover the cost of the vaccines, while the cost of setting up the vaccination centers will be borne by the states and public and private health insurers where appropriate.
The paper says it expects manufacturers will deliver the shots to distribution centers in multi-dose vials without the syringes and cannulas as well as the required solvent that is needed for vaccination. It has therefore asked the states to procure these accessories.
To get an overview on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Germany will collect non-personal data including information on age, sex, place of residence, vaccination date, vaccine product and vaccination dose administered, the paper says.

