You are here

  • Home
  • New Delhi sees worst coronavirus wave as India’s cases drop

New Delhi sees worst coronavirus wave as India’s cases drop

With 8.2 million cases of coronavirus, India is the second worst-hit country behind the US. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mpbet

Updated 7 sec ago
AP

New Delhi sees worst coronavirus wave as India’s cases drop

  • New Delhi has averaged more than 5,200 newly confirmed cases a day this past week
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s capital is seeing its worst wave of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, even as the nation’s overall cases fall.
New Delhi has averaged more than 5,200 newly confirmed cases a day this past week, the highest this trend has been since the first case was recorded in the capital on March 2.
The Health Ministry has attributed the surge in New Delhi to the festival season and warned the situation can worsen due to people crowding markets for festival shopping, coupled with the onset of winters and high air pollution levels in the capital.
India is maintaining an overall decline in new cases, registering 38,310 in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry also Tuesday reported another 490 fatalities, raising the overall death toll to 123,097.
With 8.2 million cases of coronavirus, India is the second worst-hit country behind the US.

Topics: India Coronavirus New delhi

Related

World
India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million
Offbeat
Indian doctor duped into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie show

Sri Lanka rescues 120 whales after mass stranding

Updated 53 min 17 sec ago
AFP

Sri Lanka rescues 120 whales after mass stranding

  • The causes of mass strandings remain unknown despite scientists studying the phenomenon for decades
Updated 53 min 17 sec ago
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s navy and volunteers rescued 120 pilot whales stranded in the country’s biggest mass beaching, but at least two injured animals were found dead, officials said.
Sailors from the navy and the coast guard along with local volunteers pushed back at least 120 whales by dawn Tuesday after a gruelling overnight rescue, navy spokesman Indika de Silva said.
The school of short-finned pilot whales washed ashore at Panadura, 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Colombo, since Monday afternoon in the biggest-ever mass stranding of whales on the island.
“We used our small inshore patrol craft to pull the whales one by one back into deeper waters,” de Silva told AFP. “Sadly, two whales have died of the injuries sustained when they beached.”
Local authorities were braced for mass deaths as seen in Tasmania in September when about 470 pilot whales were stranded and only about 110 of them could be saved after days of rescue efforts.
Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) confirmed that Panadura saw the largest single pod of whales stranded in the South Asian country.
“It is very unusual for such a large number to reach our shores,” MEPA chief Dharshani Lahandapura told AFP, adding that the cause of the stranding was not known.
“We think this is similar to the mass stranding in Tasmania in September.”
Pilot whales — which can grow up to six meters (20 feet) long and weigh a ton — are highly social.
The causes of mass strandings remain unknown despite scientists studying the phenomenon for decades.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

World
Sri Lanka returns illegal waste to Britain after court order
World
Sri Lanka shuts parliament after coronavirus case detected

Latest updates

New Delhi sees worst coronavirus wave as India’s cases drop
Turkey quake death toll rises to 100: disaster agency
Hong Kong leader to travel to Beijing to seek economic aid
Sri Lanka rescues 120 whales after mass stranding
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,352 to 560,379

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.