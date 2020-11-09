You are here

  • Home
  • Biden warns US facing ‘dark winter’ as he unveils COVID-19 plans

Biden warns US facing ‘dark winter’ as he unveils COVID-19 plans

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks to reporters about efforts to confront the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic after meeting with members of his Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board in Wilmington, Delaware, US, Nov. 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8sssp

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Biden warns US facing ‘dark winter’ as he unveils COVID-19 plans

  • President-elect implores Americans to wear mask, says not political statement
  • Biden’s transition team set up coronavirus task force of experts
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden is warning the United States is “still facing a very dark winter” as he unveils plans for addressing COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as hopes of a vaccine lifted stocks, Biden said Monday another 200,000 lives could be lost before it is widely available.
The Democrat said he would be guided by science in laying out the framework of a pandemic response, starting with members of a task force to prepare for his administration’s transition to overseeing it.
Biden also implored Americans to “wear a mask” to help fight the spread of the coronavirus — “no matter who you voted for.”
He said, “We are Americans, and our country is under threat.”
“We could save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months. Not Democratic or Republican lives. American lives,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. “I implore you. Wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement.”
The US has been registering record high infection numbers in recent days and mask wearing has become a political issue, with incumbent Donald Trump mocking Biden for wearing a mask during the campaign and many conservatives contending masks infringe upon their individual freedom.
The pandemic has killed more than 237,000 Americans and thrown millions out of work. Biden spoke two days after clinching election victory over Trump, though the Republican president has not acknowledged defeat and is pursuing legal challenges to the results while making unfounded claims of fraud.

Biden, set to take office on Jan. 20, and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris conferred by video with his 13-member task force, headed by former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner David Kessler and Yale University health care equity expert Marcella Nunez-Smith.
The members of his coronavirus task force will put together a blueprint for fighting the pandemic.
Notable among the task force members is Rick Bright, a vaccine expert and former head of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Bright filed a whistleblower complaint alleging he was reassigned to a lesser job because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed Trump as a COVID-19 treatment.
The president-elect labeled as “great news” Pfizer Inc’s announcement on Monday that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
But Biden said it would be “many more months before there is widespread vaccination” in the US and underscored the importance of wearing protective masks and social distancing.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
Biden said his team will focus on making rapid COVID-19 testing widely available and building a corps of contact-tracers to track and curb the pathogen’s spread and prioritize vulnerable populations. Biden said his administration would work to get an approved vaccine “distributed as quickly as possible to as many Americans as possible, free of charge.”
The task force will liaise with local and state officials to consider how to safely reopen schools and businesses and tackle racial disparities.
Biden cleared the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election. He beat Trump by more than 4.3 million votes nationwide, with Trump becoming the first US president since 1992 to lose a re-election bid.
(With AP and Reuters)

Topics: Joe Biden 2020 US Election US Election 2020 COVID-19 Coronavirus Kamala Harris

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and crown prince congratulate US president-elect Biden
World
Biden, pledging unity, begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

Trump ‘terminates’ defense secretary Mark Esper

Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Trump ‘terminates’ defense secretary Mark Esper

  • Trump replaces him with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Defense Secretary Mark Esper had been “terminated” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Secretary of Defense starting immediately.
“Mark Esper has been terminated,” Trump said on Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.”

Topics: Donald Trump Mark Esper Christopher Miller US Department of Defense

Related

Update
World
Trump’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19
World
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Latest updates

Pushing the envelope with Asharq News
France breaks up people smuggling ring to UK
UAE, Italy FMs discuss cooperation
Huge global broadcast coverage for Saudi Arabia’s first professional women’s golf tournaments
GCC consumer behavior signals rise of the ‘homebody economy’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.