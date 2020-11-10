Startup of the Week: Natural products making beard maintenance easy

Part-Arab singer Jade Thirlwall shines at 2020 EMAs

DUBAI: British singer Jade Thirlwall, who is of Egyptian and Yemeni descent, joined her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — Jesy Nelson was unable to make it due to illness — to host and perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020, which aired on Nov. 9.

The “Holiday” hitmaker rocked up to the pre-recorded ceremony, which was filmed in various locations, wearing a number of head-turning outfits that included a pink, oversized tie-dye blazer and matching tights from Milan-based label Anna Kiki. For her second outfit of the night, the 27-year-old quickly changed into a little black dress from Saint Laurent.

Jade Thirlwall wore a look by Anna Kiki at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. Getty Images

At one point, Thirwall fashioned two-meter long spikes around the little black dress to make sure she was sufficiently distanced from everyone else. Explaining her unusual outfit choice, she said, “I’m so happy we’re hosting the EMAs this year, but we have to make sure we remain socially distanced. So, I thought I’d wear this so that we remain within the regulations.”

In between hosting, Little Mix performed their new single “Sweet Melody” from their new album “Confetti” in matching white outfits at the event.

The show hosts also picked up the best pop and Best UK and Ireland act awards.

“Years ago, we dreamed of even being invited to the @mtv EMAs. Tonight, we hosted the show, performed and won two awards,” wrote Thirlwall on Instagram. Acknowledging Jesy’s absence, she added: “The only thing missing was our Jesy. Thank you so much to all of our fans who voted and to @mtvema for having us.”

Thirlwall’s mother is Yemeni-Egyptian.

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the star revealed that she was bullied into being ashamed of her Arab heritage and that she regrets not embracing her heritage and roots.

“I had suppressed who I was because I wasn’t proud,” she said. “I had been bullied into thinking I should be ashamed of my identity, so I didn’t talk enough about my heritage in interviews. It makes me sad to think about it now,” she added.

The 2011 “X-Factor” finalist revealed that growing up her grandfather used to play Arabic songs for her. She also spoke about attending Islamic school as a child.