You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Natural products making beard maintenance easy

Startup of the Week: Natural products making beard maintenance easy

1 / 3
Photo/Supplied
2 / 3
Photo/Supplied
3 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/bfvc5

Updated 10 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Natural products making beard maintenance easy

  • Founded by Mansour Barri in 2019, the company’s products help in soothing men’s facial hair and skin, control beardruff (dandruff in beard) and gives beards healthier and nicer look
Updated 10 November 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

When it comes to personal grooming, it seems it is all about women, which is not very accurate. This perception has partly been formed since the markets are mostly full of beauty and personal care products for women.
This trend is, however, changing with several global and local brands offering grooming products for men. Layth Co. is one such company that offers natural beard grooming products such as oils, balm, mustache waxes.
Founded by Mansour Barri in 2019, the company’s products help in soothing men’s facial hair and skin, control beardruff (dandruff in beard) and gives beards healthier and nicer look. The company’s products are made of natural oils and butters. The idea of beard grooming came to Barri when one of his friends suggested he keep a beard, as it would look nice on him.
Barri told Arab News he acted on his friend’s advice and started growing a beard. He said he liked the idea and the changed look. After a few weeks, he entered the phase when he had to take care of his facial hair to maintain a tidy look. “I started to give it special attention and care and bought all sorts of products to maintain it.”
It was then Barri realized there was a shortage of beard grooming products in the Saudi market. This led him to launch his line of products to cater to the needs of an important market segment. He went to one of Jeddah’s famous salons and asked for beard oils. He was shocked when the barber told him he had never heard of such a thing. “I was shocked at that moment. How come that Arabs who are traditionally known for keeping beards never thought of beard care products? That incident sparked an idea in my head, why shouldn’t I introduce beard care products to the Arab world? There are a whole lot of beard product brands around the world, but only a few that are Arab.”
He immediately started contacting suppliers and comparing their oils and testing them on himself. Layth means male lion in Arabic, and for Barri a beard represents a lion’s mane. Barri is trying to break the stereotype that men do not take care of their appearance or that only women care about their image.
“I believe the opposite is happening, as most men that I know visit a salon once a week or every alternate week.” The company offers its products online via its web portal (www.layth.co). Products are shipped locally and internationally, and Barri hopes to expand his project with the launch of a salon that specializes in beard grooming and care. Keep up with the beard care brand on Instagram (@layth.co).

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Fashion
Startup of the Week: Offering natural and safe beauty solutions in KSA
Art & Culture
Startup of the Week: Oh My Pinz! Expressing one’s personality in a fun and creative way

Part-Arab singer Jade Thirlwall shines at 2020 EMAs

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

Part-Arab singer Jade Thirlwall shines at 2020 EMAs

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: British singer Jade Thirlwall, who is of Egyptian and Yemeni descent, joined her Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — Jesy Nelson was unable to make it due to illness — to host and perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020, which aired on Nov. 9.

The “Holiday” hitmaker rocked up to the pre-recorded ceremony, which was filmed in various locations, wearing a number of head-turning outfits that included a pink, oversized tie-dye blazer and matching tights from Milan-based label Anna Kiki. For her second outfit of the night, the 27-year-old quickly changed into a little black dress from Saint Laurent. 

Jade Thirlwall wore a look by Anna Kiki at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020. Getty Images

At one point, Thirwall fashioned two-meter long spikes around the little black dress to make sure she was sufficiently distanced from everyone else. Explaining her unusual outfit choice, she said, “I’m so happy we’re hosting the EMAs this year, but we have to make sure we remain socially distanced. So, I thought I’d wear this so that we remain within the regulations.”

In between hosting, Little Mix performed their new single “Sweet Melody” from their new album “Confetti” in matching white outfits at the event.

The show hosts also picked up the best pop and Best UK and Ireland act awards.

“Years ago, we dreamed of even being invited to the @mtv EMAs. Tonight, we hosted the show, performed and won two awards,” wrote Thirlwall on Instagram. Acknowledging Jesy’s absence, she added: “The only thing missing was our Jesy.  Thank you so much to all of our fans who voted and to @mtvema for having us.”

Thirlwall’s mother is Yemeni-Egyptian.

In a recent interview with Vogue Arabia, the star revealed that she was bullied into being ashamed of her Arab heritage and that she regrets not embracing her heritage and roots.

“I had suppressed who I was because I wasn’t proud,” she said. “I had been bullied into thinking I should be ashamed of my identity, so I didn’t talk enough about my heritage in interviews. It makes me sad to think about it now,” she added.

The 2011 “X-Factor” finalist revealed that growing up her grandfather used to play Arabic songs for her. She also spoke about attending Islamic school as a child.

Topics: Jade Thirlwall Little Mix

Latest updates

Donald Trump mounts legal assault on US election results
The NBA coming back with shorter 72-game season
Philippine economy shrinks by more than expected in Q3, but government says ‘worst is over’
US envoy: Lebanon’s Bassil was open to breaking ties with Hezbollah
Vaccine hope sends oil price soaring

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.