UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions

DUBAI: The UAE on Monday recorded 1,146 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 143,289, with the death toll standing at 515.

The ministry added that 515 people recovered from the virus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 138,959.

The Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with Dubai Police, announced that those who are not able to wear a face mask for health reasons must submit an application accompanied by a medical report.

The medical report should detail the health problems the applicant may be exposed to by wearing a mask, the authority said.

The authority’s medical committee will consider the request and the reasons according to specific conditions and controls. If approved, its validity will be permanent.

Requests can be made through the Dubai Police website.

Health reason exemptions include patients who suffer from fungal dermatitis, severe itching, scaling or bleeding of the skin, hives, herpes and other dermatological conditions.

It also exempts people who suffer from chronic sinus infections, acute suffocation and asthma.

The authority said that the decision took into account the health risks it may impose on others. It called on those who obtain a permit to commit to wearing a mask as much as possible, especially in public places.

Dubai Municipality closed five businesses and issued nine fines and 41 warnings to other commercial establishments for not adhering to anti-coronavirus measures.

Inspection teams shut down four shisha cafes in International City and one salon in a residential area.

Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 735 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 132,478. The death toll reached 816 after five new fatalities were registered.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 363 new cases and nine deaths, bringing the total to 118,503 and the death toll to 1,310 in the country.

In Bahrain, 176 new infected cases were confirmed, and the death toll stands at 329 after no deaths were reported for two consecutive days.