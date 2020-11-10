You are here

  • Home
  • UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions

UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 143,289, with the death toll standing at 515. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxwzd

Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

UAE confirms 1,146 new COVID-19 cases as government gives mask exemptions

  • Those unable to wear a mask for health reasons must submit an application
  • Kuwait records 735 cases and 5 deaths, Bahrain reports 176 cases
Updated 10 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Monday recorded 1,146 new COVID-19 cases and one death.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 143,289, with the death toll standing at 515.
The ministry added that 515 people recovered from the virus over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 138,959.
The Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with Dubai Police, announced that those who are not able to wear a face mask for health reasons must submit an application accompanied by a medical report.
The medical report should detail the health problems the applicant may be exposed to by wearing a mask, the authority said.
The authority’s medical committee will consider the request and the reasons according to specific conditions and controls. If approved, its validity will be permanent.

Requests can be made through the Dubai Police website.
Health reason exemptions include patients who suffer from fungal dermatitis, severe itching, scaling or bleeding of the skin, hives, herpes and other dermatological conditions.
It also exempts people who suffer from chronic sinus infections, acute suffocation and asthma.
The authority said that the decision took into account the health risks it may impose on others. It called on those who obtain a permit to commit to wearing a mask as much as possible, especially in public places.
Dubai Municipality closed five businesses and issued nine fines and 41 warnings to other commercial establishments for not adhering to anti-coronavirus measures.

Inspection teams shut down four shisha cafes in International City and one salon in a residential area.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 735 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 132,478. The death toll reached 816 after five new fatalities were registered.

Oman’s health ministry confirmed 363 new cases and nine deaths, bringing the total to 118,503 and the death toll to 1,310 in the country.

In Bahrain, 176 new infected cases were confirmed, and the death toll stands at 329 after no deaths were reported for two consecutive days.

Topics: UAE Kuwait Oman Bahrain Dubai Municipality COVID-19 face masks Dubai Police Ministry of Health and Prevention

Related

Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 cases remain stable, flu vaccine recommended for all in Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
UAE records 1,111 new COVID-19 cases

US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
AP

US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

  • ‘It doesn’t really matter who is president on Jan. 20 in the sense that there’s going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway’
Updated 19 min 45 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The US envoy for Iran says the Trump administration will maintain its pressure campaign until the inauguration and anticipates it will be difficult for a future President Joe Biden to bring the US back into the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Elliott Abrams spoke to local journalists on Monday during a visit to Israel, which was staunchly opposed to the nuclear agreement.
“It doesn’t really matter who is president on Jan. 20 in the sense that there’s going to be a negotiation with Iran anyway,” Abrams said, echoing the Trump administration’s position that the US election results are not final until they have been officially certified.
“Whether it is possible to go back to the JCPOA remains to be seen,” he added, referring to the Iran deal.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he hopes to return the US to the agreement with world powers, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the agreement in 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Iran, which responded by publicly abandoning nuclear restrictions in the agreement.
Abrams said all US sanctions, including those related to human rights issues and Iran’s support for regional militant groups, would remain in place through Jan. 20.
“We have the maximum pressure sanctions program,” he said. “It will continue in November, it will continue in December, because it’s unrelated to politics, it’s unrelated to elections.”

Topics: US Iran

Related

Update
Middle-East
US ends sanction waivers for nations in Iran nuclear deal
Middle-East
Atomic energy watchdog seeks details on secret Iranian nuclear site

Latest updates

US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal
Top Palestinian official dies of COVID-19
UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016
Gwen Stefani sparkles in Egypt-inspired Zuhair Murad look
Egypt’s headline inflation quickens to 4.5% in October

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.