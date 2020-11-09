You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia confirms 19 COVID-19 deaths, 392 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 19 COVID-19 deaths, 392 new cases

Saudi medical staff give oral medication to the first batch of Muslims arriving from international flights to perform Umrah. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cpuba

Updated 13 sec ago
ARTAB NEWS

Saudi Arabia confirms 19 COVID-19 deaths, 392 new cases

  • The Kingdom said 402 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 59
Updated 13 sec ago
ARTAB NEWS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 19 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,559.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 392 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 350,984 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 7,637 remain active and 787 in critical condition.

The number of cases comprised of 61 percent males and 39 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, three percent elderly and 11 percent were children.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 59, followed by the capital Riyadh with 54, Makkah with 32, Yanbu recorded 28, and Jeddah confirmed 22 cases.
The ministry also announced that 402 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 337,788.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 50.4 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.25 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19 Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s virus recovery rate inches higher as numbers settle

Arab coalition intercept Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

Arab coalition intercept Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The militants were targeting civilian areas
  • Head of OIC condemned Houthi attacks recently
Updated 09 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition destroyed a Houthi drone on Monday targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom, state news agency SPA reported.
The militia “use strategic and preprogramed ways to target civilian areas” in Saudi Arabia, spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Friday condemned the Houthi militia’s unsuccessful attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, SPA reported.
Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all steps it takes to protect its territories, security and stability.
An explosive-laden drone targeting the southern part of the Kingdom was intercepted and destroyed by the Arab coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government on Thursday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Rights groups slam Houthis as Yemeni reporters face execution
Middle-East
Houthis continue to target civilian areas in Yemen: Military spokesman

Latest updates

Russian plane downed, burnt in Armenia
UN agency for Palestinians may defer salaries for workers
Austria police raid dozens of ‘extremist-linked’ targets
Egypt’s Bassem Youssef makes ‘healthy’ television comeback
UK PM Johnson’s treaty-breaking Brexit laws face defeat in parliament

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.