Saudi Arabia confirms 19 COVID-19 deaths, 392 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 19 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,559.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 392 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 350,984 people have now contracted the disease.

Of the total number of cases, 7,637 remain active and 787 in critical condition.

The number of cases comprised of 61 percent males and 39 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, three percent elderly and 11 percent were children.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (392) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (19) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (402) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (337,788) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/p1TAAMpull — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) November 9, 2020

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 59, followed by the capital Riyadh with 54, Makkah with 32, Yanbu recorded 28, and Jeddah confirmed 22 cases.

The ministry also announced that 402 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 337,788.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 50.4 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 1.25 million.