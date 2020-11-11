You are here

  Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi to take fifth IPL title

Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi to take fifth IPL title

Mumbai Indians raced to an emphatic five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals and a fifth Indian Premier League title. (IPL Twitter Photo)
Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

Mumbai Indians thrash Delhi to take fifth IPL title

  • Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai kept Delhi to 156-7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 68
  • Sharma, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the Twenty20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019
Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

DUBAI: Brilliant hostile bowling led by New Zealander Trent Boult took Mumbai Indians to an emphatic five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals and a fifth Indian Premier League title on Tuesday.
Boult struck twice in his first two overs as Mumbai kept Delhi to 156-7 and the reigning champions raced to the target in 18.4 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma hitting 68.
Sharma, 33, led the chase in his 200th IPL appearance to inspire the most successful team in the Twenty20 tournament to add to triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Boult, who was traded to Mumbai from Delhi Capitals last November, took opener Marcus Stoinis with the first ball of the final in Dubai, giving his old team a grim warning of the tough night ahead in the empty stadium.
“It’s been a good few months, giving the franchise a good start,” said Boult after being named man of the match.
“With everything going on, I’ve been welcomed in the side. To have made it across the line, it’s been worth it.”
Ajinkya Rahane was caught behind for two in Boult’s next over. Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery pace also kept Delhi in check.
Mumbai brought in off-spinner Jayant Yadav to bowl the fourth over and he immediately bowled in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan for 15.
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who made an unbeaten 65, and Rishabh Pant rebuilt the innings with a partnership of 96.
But Australian paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile took Pant’s wicket for 56 — his first fifty of a disappointing season.
Boult got Shimron Hetmyer for five with a slower short ball and he returned figures of 3-30 from four overs of devastating left-arm pace.
Iyer went past 500 runs in a season for the first time but Delhi managed just 38 runs in the last five overs, with the loss of three wickets, and Mumbai quickly took control of the run chase.
Sharma and Quinton de Kock set a blistering pace with 45 runs in the first 25 balls before De Kock was caught behind off Stoinis for 20. Later Suryakumar Yadav was run out for 19 in a mix-up with Sharma.
Sharma hit four sixes and five fours in his 51-ball innings and nearly finished the game off with Ishan Kishan but fell to South African quick Anrich Nortje just before the end.
Kishan, who scored over 500 runs in 14 games, stood firm with his unbeaten 33 as Mumbai got the better of Delhi for the fourth time this year, including a drubbing in the first semifinal qualifier.
“I wasn’t looking in good shape at the start of this season, so I had a good chat with Hardik (Pandya) and Krunal (Pandya),” said Kishan.
“Wanted to do what was good for the team with the bat and score big runs.”
Delhi fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took the wicket of Kieron Pollard, for nine, to lead this season’s bowling rankings with 30 scalps over Mumbai’s Bumrah on 27.
England paceman Jofra Archer was named the most valuable player of the tournament for his 20 wickets for bottom-placed Rajasthan Royals.

Topics: Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Trent Boult

Golf stars impressed ahead of ‘massive’ first women’s tournament in Saudi Arabia

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Golf stars impressed ahead of 'massive' first women's tournament in Saudi Arabia

  • Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIG can inspire ‘next generation of young boys and girls’ in the Kingdom
Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The stars of the Ladies European Tour will make golfing history this week when the first-ever professional women’s tournaments in Saudi Arabia tee off at King Abdul Economic City on Thursday. The players seem to be impressed by the quality and standard of the courses, and have been sharing their thoughts about the Kingdom’s Tour debut.

“It’s massive for Saudi Arabia to have the first professional ladies’ event here,” said 24-year old Georgia Hall from England, a major winner at the 2018 AIR Women’s Open.

“It’s actually rare to get a chance to come to a new country and play these days, so it’s nice to get a chance to play somewhere different. Events like these can help grow the next generation of young boys and girls here in Saudi Arabia and inspire them to get out and play.”

During seven days of elite-level competition at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, on the Red Sea Coast near Edda, 108 of the tour’s best golfers will take part in two world-class tournaments: the $1m Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund from Nov. 12-15, and the $500,000 Saudi Ladies Team International, from Nov. 17-19.

Headlining the landmark events, which are taking place in a safe, bio-secure environment, are Hall and fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull, leading players who have won multiple events around the world and were teammates on the European team that won the Sondheim Cup in 2019.

*****

READ MORE: Amy Boulden ready for $1m Aramco Saudi Ladies International

‘We’re making history,’ says women’s golf star Inci Mehmet

*****

Both were impressed by their first look at Royal Greens and are looking forward to the challenges it will present.

“The wind tends to get up in the afternoon which makes it challenging,” said Hull. “The 16th, next to the Red Sea, is one of the prettiest holes I’ve ever played anywhere. I’ve heard loads of positive things here about the course. I’m massively impressed.

“It’s really cool to be here. I like playing in the Middle East and we’ve got a great chance to inspire Saudi women to take up the game and play golf. With the challenges around the world at the moment we’re really lucky to play and this is one of the strongest prize funds on the Tour.”

Aha Addition, the first Arab professional to compete on Tour, is relishing a chance to play another event in the Middle East.

“I am really pleased and proud to represent my region in my region,” said the 32-year old Moroccan. “It’s a big tournament, a big statement and it’s positive to see women’s golf get more recognition.

“The prize fund is a huge statement from Golf Saudi. Winning anywhere would be special but it would mean a lot more to happen here in an Arab country. I love the course, I love the place and feel really welcome here.”

To celebrate the historic nature of both tournaments, in a world first Golf Saudi has launched a “Ladies First Club,” an initiative that will offer 1,000 women in the Kingdom the chance to play golf for free.

For more information and the latest on the events, visit: www.golfsaudi.com/en-us/ladies-international and check @Saudiladiesintl on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Topics: golf Golf Saudi Aramco Saudi Ladies International Saudi Arabia

