You are here

  • Home
  • Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals

Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals

Started on Nov.1, the third phase permitted pilgrims from abroad to perform the ritual alongside residents of the Kingdom. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9pg8

Updated 25 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals

  • Strict health protocols have enabled a gradual increase in pilgrim numbers
Updated 25 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: As the Kingdom is getting back on track after earlier lockdowns, plans to maintain services for pilgrims while adhering to strict health protocols are proving a success.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that 788,038 people had performed Umrah in total since the gradual resumption of Umrah rituals began on Oct. 4. The third phase, which started on Nov. 1, permitted pilgrims from abroad to perform the ritual alongside residents of the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia suspended Umrah in March and significantly downsized the Hajj pilgrimage in July by only allowing about 1,000 pilgrims, all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with Arab News, Dr. Amr Al-Maddah, undersecretary at the Ministry for Hajj and Umrah, noted that all visas from abroad that have been filed through accredited agents and the offices of certified Umrah companies have been accepted, provided they fulfilled the necessary requirements.

He said that tourist offices abroad are following their contracts with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah so that pilgrims can come to perform Umrah rituals.

The undersecretary said in the first phase of Umrah, which lasted for 14 days, 84,000 pilgrims were received — 6,000 people per day. “210,000 pilgrims performed Umrah rituals during the second phase, which lasted for 14 days, at a 15,000-pilgrims capacity per day.” Last week Al-Maddah said, “four groups totaling nearly 1,000 pilgrims came from abroad.”

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques called for an increase in the number of paths around the Kaaba to accommodate the increased number of pilgrims performing Umrah and to allocate paths for the elderly and people with disabilities, as well as paths for those in wheelchairs.

Al-Maddah said that during the third phase, the regulatory protocols will be reviewed to streamline services for the pilgrims and assess any required changes.

Those applying for Umrah from abroad must be between 18 and 50 years old, in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Health. They must also submit their COVID-19 negative RT-PCR test, issued by a reliable laboratory and taken 72 hours prior to leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims must book through the Eatmarna application to perform Umrah, pray in the Grand Mosque, visit the Prophet’s Mosque and pray in the Prophet’s Sacred Chamber in the Prophet’s Mosque, in accordance with the regulations and available capacity. Each pilgrim must also have confirmed return air tickets.

Al-Maddah stressed: “Pilgrims who have booked only an appointment for prayer cannot perform Umrah because they will not be able to enter the Tawaf area.”

Topics: Umrah pilgrims Prophet’s Mosque Saudi lockdown

Related

Saudi Arabia
Study to assess Makkah pilgrims’ commitment to anti-virus measures
Saudi Arabia
Student volunteers guide pilgrims at Makkah's Grand Mosque

‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports

Updated 11 November 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports

Updated 11 November 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The Saudi Export Development Authority will launch a “Made in Saudi” initiative in the first quarter of 2021 to accelerate the industrialization process and transform the Kingdom into “a global industrial destination.”
As part of the program, Saudi Arabia will set out to create a unified brand identity for Saudi products and services in regional and global markets.
Saleh Al-Solami, secretary-general of the authority, said the program will help boost the image of Saudi products and services.
He said it seeks to achieve the goals outlined in the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.
The “Made in Saudi” program will provide attractive membership schemes for local companies that meet eligibility criteria. Members will be given fast-tracked access to promotional opportunities together with incentives in partnership with public and private sectors.
Member companies also will be eligible to use the “Made in Saudi” marque on their products to support growth and expansion in target markets.
Dr. Abdul Aziz I. Daghistani, an economics expert and chairman of the Riyadh-based Economic Studies House, told Arab News that good quality and competitive prices were the key to success.
“Saudi Arabia is an active member of the global economy and a key oil exporter that (helps) balance the oil market,” he said.
Daghistani said the Kingdom is now working to diversify its economy by encouraging programs to increase exports of goods and services other than oil and related products.
“The ‘Made in Saudi’ program will help take Saudi exports to the next level,” the expert said.
In addition to its mandate to promote national industries and production across the value chain, the program will play a key role in positioning the Kingdom to be at the forefront of the global industrial landscape.
Under the Vision 2030 reform plan, the Kingdom aims to boost its non-oil exports to 50 percent by 2030.
Dr. Hassan M. Somili, a marketing expert, told Arab News that the perception of a country and the quality of its services also played a key role in global markets.
“That is why countries should work to improve the reputation of their products,” he said.
Somili said a strict legal framework to maintain quality and standard of products goes a long way to helping countries promote products effectively on global markets.
The success of the “Made in Saudi” program depends not only on the authorities but also traders and exporters who must ensure the quality of services and products meets international expectations, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Banks sign cooperation agreement to help boost Saudi exports
Saudi Arabia
Saleh Al-Sulami, general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority

Latest updates

Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals
Asharq News channel set to go live across the Middle East in partnership with Bloomberg
Asharq’s GM Nabeel Khatib on channel launch, Bloomberg collaboration and regional competition
Zeina Yazigi, lead anchor at Asharq explains how the regional news channel intends to make a difference
Sudan braces for up to 200,000 fleeing Ethiopia fighting

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.