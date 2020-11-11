Saudi Arabia sends condolences over death of Bahrain’s Prince Khalifa

You are here

  • King Salman offered condolences to Bahrain's king during phone call
  • Prince Khalifa died on Wednesday aged 84
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman made a phone call on Wednesday to King Hamad of Bahrain to offer “condolences and sympathies” over the passing of Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Bahraini king expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to King Salman for his sincere condolences.
Earlier on Wednesday, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent cables of condolences to King Hamad, the prime minister’s family and the Bahraini people, saying: “We received with great pain and sadness the news of the death of Prince Khalifa and we send our deepest condolences, and sincere sympathies.”
Prince Khalifa, one of the world’s longest-serving prime ministers who led his nation’s government for decades, died on Wednesday, aged 84.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Prince Khalifa bin Salman Bahrain King Hamad Mohammed bin Salman

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health Coronavirus COVID-19

