Bahrain’s Prime Minister Al-Khalifa dies

The PM died in a hospital in the US. (File/BNA)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

  • His body will be repatriated to Bahrain from the US
  • Official mourning will last for a week
DUBAI: Bahrain’s Prime Minister Khalifa bin Salman Al-Khalifa died Wednesday at age 84, state news agency BNA reported.
His body will be repatriated from the United States, where he was at Mayo Clinic Hospital at the time of his death.
The country’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa announced an official week of mourning for the PM, while ministries and government departments will be closed for three days as of Thursday, the report added.
King Hamad issued a decree appointing Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad to head the Council of Ministers effective immediately, Bahrain News Agency reported.
Prince Khalifa was the longest serving PM in the world, stepping into the post in 1970, a year before Bahrain’s independence in 1971.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1935 and previously served as the country’s head of the State Council and of the Supreme Defense Council.

Bahrain

UAE foreign minister discusses Ethiopia ties during call with German counterpart

UAE foreign minister discusses Ethiopia ties during call with German counterpart

DUBAI: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan held a phone call on Wednesday with his German counterpart Heiko Maas to discuss issues of common interest between their countries. 
The ministers spoke about the recent developments in Ethiopia, and the importance of bolstering security on Ethiopian lands. 
The Emirati side stressed the importance of the UAE-Ethiopia ties, pointing to the country's support for Addis Ababa and its keenness on the security and stability of Ethiopia.
It added that the UAE is keen to consult with friendly countries, like Germany, in order to advance the efforts exerted to stabilize Ethiopia and achieve prosperity for its people.

UAE Germany Ethiopia

