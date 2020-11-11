You are here

Saudi, UAE foreign ministers receive calls from German counterpart Heiko Mass

Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin. (File/AP)
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and Heiko Maas, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, discussed Libya during the latter's visit to Abu Dhabi. (Wam)
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers receive calls from German counterpart Heiko Mass

  • Kingdom and Germany discuss bilateral relations
  • UAE and Germany discuss developments in Ethiopia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the two ministers discussed the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and frameworks for to develop them in various fields.
They also discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various arenas, and discussed the latest regional and international developments.
The UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed also held a phone call with Maas on Wednesday to discuss issues of common interest between their countries. 
The ministers spoke about the recent developments in Ethiopia, and the importance of bolstering security on Ethiopian lands. 
The Emirati side stressed the importance of the UAE-Ethiopia ties, pointing to the country’s support for Addis Ababa and its keenness on the security and stability of Ethiopia.
It added that the UAE is keen to consult with friendly countries, like Germany, in order to advance the efforts exerted to stabilize Ethiopia and achieve prosperity for its people.

Topics: UAE Germany Ethiopia Saudi Arabia Heiko Mass Abdullah bin Zayed Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Arab coalition intercepts 2 Houthi explosive-laden boats off Yemen

Arab coalition intercepts 2 Houthi explosive-laden boats off Yemen

  • The 2 remote-controlled booby-trapped boats were destroyed
  • Al-Maliki says Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a place to launch weapons
RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the “coalition’s naval forces monitored an attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to carry out a hostile and terrorist act in the southern Red Sea by using two remote-controlled booby-trapped boats, launched by the militia from Hodeidah.”
Col. Al-Maliki added that the two booby-trapped boats, which represent a threat to regional and international security, shipping routes and global trade, were destroyed.
He said that the “Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a place to launch ballistic missiles, drones, and explosive and remotely piloted boats, as well as randomly deploying sea mines, in a clear and explicit violation of international humanitarian law, as well as a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”
Al-Maliki said that the coalition “continues to implement strict and deterrent measures against the Houthi militia and to neutralize and destroy such capabilities that threaten regional and international security.”

Topics: Arab Coalition Col. Turki Al-Maliki Houthi Yemen Hodeidah Red Sea

