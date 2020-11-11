RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the call, the two ministers discussed the close bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and frameworks for to develop them in various fields.
They also discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in various arenas, and discussed the latest regional and international developments.
The UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed also held a phone call with Maas on Wednesday to discuss issues of common interest between their countries.
The ministers spoke about the recent developments in Ethiopia, and the importance of bolstering security on Ethiopian lands.
The Emirati side stressed the importance of the UAE-Ethiopia ties, pointing to the country’s support for Addis Ababa and its keenness on the security and stability of Ethiopia.
It added that the UAE is keen to consult with friendly countries, like Germany, in order to advance the efforts exerted to stabilize Ethiopia and achieve prosperity for its people.
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers receive calls from German counterpart Heiko Mass
https://arab.news/9f3m7
Saudi, UAE foreign ministers receive calls from German counterpart Heiko Mass
- Kingdom and Germany discuss bilateral relations
- UAE and Germany discuss developments in Ethiopia
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from his German counterpart Heiko Maas, Saudi Press Agency reported.