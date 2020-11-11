Saudi, UAE foreign ministers receive calls from German counterpart Heiko Mass

Arab coalition intercepts 2 Houthi explosive-laden boats off Yemen

RIYADH: The Arab coalition said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two explosive-laden boats south of the Red Sea launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the “coalition’s naval forces monitored an attempt by the Iran-backed Houthis to carry out a hostile and terrorist act in the southern Red Sea by using two remote-controlled booby-trapped boats, launched by the militia from Hodeidah.”

Col. Al-Maliki added that the two booby-trapped boats, which represent a threat to regional and international security, shipping routes and global trade, were destroyed.

He said that the “Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a place to launch ballistic missiles, drones, and explosive and remotely piloted boats, as well as randomly deploying sea mines, in a clear and explicit violation of international humanitarian law, as well as a violation of the provisions of the Stockholm cease-fire agreement in Hodeidah.”

Al-Maliki said that the coalition “continues to implement strict and deterrent measures against the Houthi militia and to neutralize and destroy such capabilities that threaten regional and international security.”