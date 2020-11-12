You are here

  • Home
  • Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

A helicopter with a US-led peacekeeper force in the Egyptian Sinai has crashed, causing casualties, the Israeli military said on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpabt

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Peacekeeping force says 8 killed in Egypt helicopter crash

  • The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash in Sinai
  • The other victims were French and Czech
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said Thursday that eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed when one of its helicopters crashed during a routine mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. A ninth peacekeeper was badly injured.
The Multinational Force and Observers said a French peacekeeper and Czech member of the force were also killed. It did not release the names of the dead, pending notification of their families. It said the injured peacekeeper was American.
The MFO said the helicopter crashed during a routine mission near Sharm El-Sheikh, a popular Egyptian resort city on the Red Sea, and that an investigation was underway. It did not give a precise location of the crash or say whether the helicopter fell on land or crashed into the sea.
An Egyptian official speaking on condition of anonymity per regulations, said the helicopter crashed over Red Sea waters outside Egyptian territorial boundaries.
Extremist groups and a regional affiliate of Daesh are known to be active in Sinai. But the MFO said there were no signs of an attack. “At this point, there is no information to indicate the crash was anything except an accident,” it said.
An Israeli official said the injured peacekeeper was airlifted by the peacekeeping force to the Israeli border city of Eilat. From there, he was flown to an Israeli hospital. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter.
The Czech Republic’s military confirmed one of the fatalities of the Black Hawk’s crash was a Czech. It said the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction and added that the survivor is in critical condition.The chief of Czech army’s general staff, Gen. Ales Opata, expressed his condolences and identified the victim in a Facebook post as Sgt. Maj. Michaela Ticha.
The MFO monitors the four-decade-old peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the MFO, with the United States making up the largest contingent. Its responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

Topics: Sinai helicopter crash

Related

Middle-East
At least 14 civilians killed by booby traps in Egypt’s Sinai
Special
Business & Economy
Egypt has spent $38.2bn developing Sinai, report says

US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden

Updated 47 min 3 sec ago
AP

US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden

  • Abrams said sanctions targeting Iran for for human rights violations and its ballistic missile program would go on
  • Continued scrutiny by UN inspectors and US partners in the Mideast would maintain that pressure, he said
Updated 47 min 3 sec ago
AP

ABU DHABI: The US special representative for Iran insisted Thursday that a pressure campaign of sanctions targeting Iran would persist into the administration of Joe Biden, even as the president-elect has pledged to potentially return America to Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
Elliot Abrams, who also serves as the US special representative to Venezuela, said sanctions targeting Iran for human rights violations, its ballistic missile program and its regional influence would go on. That, as well as continued scrutiny by United Nations inspectors and American partners in the Mideast, would maintain that pressure, he said.
Iran now has far more uranium than allowed under the deal since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018. The Mideast also has been roiled by tensions between Tehran and Washington, which pushed the two countries to the brink of war at the beginning of the year.
“Even if you went back to the (deal) and even if the Iranians were willing to return ... this newly enriched uranium, you would not have solved these really fundamental questions of whether Iran is going to be permitted to violate long-term commitments it has made to the world community,” Abrams told The Associated Press in an interview at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Iran’s politicians have increasingly discussed the possibility of the US returning to the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran’s mission to the UN, dismissed Abram’s comments.
“The policy of maximum pressure and sanctions against Iran has failed,” Miryousefi told the AP. “The US effort to abuse this corrupt policy is futile and will only lead to further isolation of the US on the international stage.”
Abrams replaced Brian Hook as America’s envoy on Iran, who announced he’d leave his post in August after serving as the face of Trump’s maximum-pressure campaign. That effort has floundered internationally as the US failed to convince the UN to stop an arms embargo on Iran from expiring in October.
Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which would have been under 300 kilograms (660 pounds) in the deal, now stands at over 2,440 kilograms (5,380 pounds) , according to the latest report by UN inspectors. That’s potentially enough material to make at least two nuclear weapons, experts say, if Iran chose to pursue the bomb.
Iran also is enriching uranium to as much as 4.5% purity, higher than allowed under the accord but still far lower than weapons-grade levels of 90%. Tehran abandoned all limits on its enrichment months after Trump’s pullout from the agreement, even as the deal’s other international partners China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and Germany have tried unsuccessfully to salvage it.
Meanwhile, Iran has begun construction at its underground Natanz enrichment site after a fire and explosion it described as “sabotage” struck its advanced centrifuge assembly plant in July.
Abrams described the construction as “another Iranian challenge” to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN agency that Iran still allows to monitor its nuclear sites. He also criticized Iran for its slow response in allowing the IAEA to investigate a suspicious site outside of Tehran where it discovered particles of uranium of man-made origin.
Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. However, the IAEA has said Iran “carried out activities relevant to the development of a nuclear explosive device” in a “structured program” through the end of 2003.
“Iran denies that it ever had a nuclear weapons program,” Abrams said. “Therefore, it can’t now say, well, things you found from 2003, were part of our old nuclear weapons program. They’re caught in their own lie.”
Abrams mentioned US citizens still imprisoned by Iran, who activists and their families insist are chips in future negotiations. He also said the United Arab Emirates’ normalization deal with Israel also put new pressure on Iran, especially as the US plans a $23 billion arms deal for Emiratis to purchase F-35 stealth fighter jets and drones.
“I hope that next year the leverage that we’ve built up through our sanctions program is used (with) any form of pressure including, for example, Iranian fears about a developing relationship between Israel and Arab states in the region,” he said. “All of this pressure should be brought to bear to get Iran to change its conduct.”
In the 1980s, during the Reagan administration, Abrams worked in the State Department and convinced the sultan of Brunei to deposit $10 million in a White House-controlled Swiss bank account to aid Nicaragua’s Contra rebels despite a Congressional ban. But the White House later put the money into the wrong account in a clerical error, as investigators later discovered.
Abrams, now 72, ultimately cooperated with those investigating the so-called Iran-Contra Affair and pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges. Then-President George H.W. Bush pardoned him in 1992.

Topics: US Iran Joe Biden Elliot Abrams

Related

Middle-East
Iran passes grim milestone of 40,000 deaths from coronavirus
Middle-East
US special envoy calls for Mideast unity to counter Iran threat

Latest updates

Jordan’s interior minister resigns after breaking COVID-19 restrictions
US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden
Shoppers shrug off pandemic, pollution ahead of India’s biggest festival
UK nurse charged with baby murders appears in court
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.