PARIS: France said Friday that troops from its Barkhane force in Mali have killed a senior extremist leader linked to numerous attacks in the region.
Defense Minister Florence Parly hailed the operation involving helicopters and ground troops against Bah Ag Moussa, described as the military commander of the Al-Qaeda-aligned Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM).
France says troops killed top extremist in Mali
- An operation was launched against Bah Ag Moussa, described as the military commander of the Al-Qaeda-aligned Group to Support Islam and Muslims
