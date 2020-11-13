You are here

UN says more than 14,500 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan

Ethiopians, who fled their homes due to ongoing fighting, are pictured at a refugee camp in the Hamdait border area of Sudan's eastern Kassala state on November 12, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

UN says more than 14,500 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan

  • Sudan has approved the establishment of a refugee camp at Um Rakuba for 20,000 people
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN refugee agency said on Friday that clashes in Ethiopia had prompted more than 14,500 people to flee into neighbouring Sudan since early November, with the speed of new arrivals “overwhelming the current capacity to provide aid”.
Among them are thousands of children, said Geneva-based spokesman Babar Baloch, describing them as “exhausted and scared”. Many had very few possessions, indicating that they had arrived in a hurry, he added.
“UNHCR and its partners are ramping up assistance, but the numbers of new arrivals are far outpacing the capacity on the ground,” he told Geneva journalists, saying that many had come from the towns of Humera and nearby towns of Rawyan and Dima.
“General living and operating conditions inside Tigray are becoming more difficult with power outages and food and fuel supplies becoming extremely scarce. Communications have been cut off creating an information black out,” he added.
To cope with the influx, Sudan has approved the establishment of a refugee camp at Um Rakuba for 20,000 people.
There are also concerns about a mass displacement of thousands of Eritrean refugees at a camp in Ethiopia as fighting closes in on the facility, Baloch said.

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

  • The group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and Muslims
  • The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: German prosecutors have charged 12 men with plotting well-funded, armed attacks on mosques in which they planned to kill or injure as many Muslims as possible, authorities said on Friday.
"They aimed through attacks on mosques and the killing and wounding of as many Muslims as possible to create civil war-like conditions," prosecutors said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the suspects, 11 gang members and one accomplice, had met regularly to plan, with all but one of them pledging to contribute thousands towards a 50,000-euro ($59,000) pot to finance the purchase of weapons.
The suspects, aged between 31 and 61, are all Germans and all but one of them has been detained. The twelfth is still at large, prosecutors in the southeastern city of Stuttgart said.
Another suspect had died while in custody. A prosecution official said he had killed himself and that there was nothing to indicate foul play.
The official said cash sums in the "mid four-digit range" had been found in suspects' houses.
Germany has experienced a spate of right-wing attacks in recent years directed at minorities and those perceived to support them.
Members of the so-called National Socialist Underground were convicted in 2018 for a decade-long spree of murders of ethnic Turks. Last year, another right-wing extremist targeted a synagogue in Eastern Germany, killing two bystanders.
A suspected far-right sympathiser is on trial for killing conservative politician Walter Luebcke. Luebcke, a vocal supporter of Chancellor Angela Merkel, had called for refugees to be given the support and welcome they needed during the 2015 refugee crisis.
Far-right sympathisers have also been unmasked in the police and armed forces.
Far-right extremism is particularly sensitive in Germany because of its responsibility for the Nazis' World War Two genocide of six million European Jews.

