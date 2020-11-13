You are here

  • Home
  • Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

Eleven German men have been charged with belonging to a far-right terror organization on allegations they were planning deadly attacks on Muslims to create unrest and eventually overthrow the German government. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j233n

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

  • The group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and Muslims
  • The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: German prosecutors have charged 12 men with plotting well-funded, armed attacks on mosques in which they planned to kill or injure as many Muslims as possible, authorities said on Friday.
"They aimed through attacks on mosques and the killing and wounding of as many Muslims as possible to create civil war-like conditions," prosecutors said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the suspects, 11 gang members and one accomplice, had met regularly to plan, with all but one of them pledging to contribute thousands towards a 50,000-euro ($59,000) pot to finance the purchase of weapons.
The suspects, aged between 31 and 61, are all Germans and all but one of them has been detained. The twelfth is still at large, prosecutors in the southeastern city of Stuttgart said.
Another suspect had died while in custody. A prosecution official said he had killed himself and that there was nothing to indicate foul play.
The official said cash sums in the "mid four-digit range" had been found in suspects' houses.
Germany has experienced a spate of right-wing attacks in recent years directed at minorities and those perceived to support them.
Members of the so-called National Socialist Underground were convicted in 2018 for a decade-long spree of murders of ethnic Turks. Last year, another right-wing extremist targeted a synagogue in Eastern Germany, killing two bystanders.
A suspected far-right sympathiser is on trial for killing conservative politician Walter Luebcke. Luebcke, a vocal supporter of Chancellor Angela Merkel, had called for refugees to be given the support and welcome they needed during the 2015 refugee crisis.
Far-right sympathisers have also been unmasked in the police and armed forces.
Far-right extremism is particularly sensitive in Germany because of its responsibility for the Nazis' World War Two genocide of six million European Jews.

Topics: Germany Muslims terror plot

Related

Middle-East
Qatari officials accused of intimidation in terror case
Update
Saudi Arabia
Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group, does not reflect Islamic values: Saudi scholars

New drug could reduce severe COVID-19 rates

Updated 13 November 2020
Arab News

New drug could reduce severe COVID-19 rates

  • SNG001, developed in the UK, is administered by being inhaled into the body
  • A trial of 98 patients found that the treatment doubled the chances of recovery from COVID-19
Updated 13 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A new treatment has been developed that helps people avoid developing, and aids recovery from, serious cases of COVID-19.
The drug, known as SNG001, has been developed by a team at UK firm Synairgen, and is administered by being inhaled into the body.
SNG001 works by boosting levels of a natural protein, interferon beta-1a, which is known to fight viral infections. 
A trial of 98 patients found that the treatment doubled the chances of recovery from COVID-19, but the scientists behind it said larger trials will be needed to determine its true effectiveness.
“The results confirm our belief that interferon beta … may have the potential as an inhaled drug to restore the lung’s immune response and accelerate recovery from COVID-19,” said the team’s leader, Prof. Tom Wilkinson.
“Inhaled interferon beta-1a provides high, local concentrations of the immune protein, which boosts lung defenses rather than targeting specific viral mechanisms,” he added.
“This might carry additional advantages of treating COVID-19 infection when it occurs alongside infection by another respiratory virus, such as influenza or respiratory syncytial virus, that may well be encountered in the winter months.”

Topics: Coronavirus SNG001 Synairgen

Related

World
Sweden plays down immunity hopes as second COVID-19 wave gathers force
World
Britain’s ‘Yorkshire Ripper’ serial killer dies of COVID-19

Latest updates

Iranian TV quiz show slammed as ‘disgusting,’ ‘cruel’ over Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘spy’ question
Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders
Ukraine says Iran dragging its feet in plane crash investigation
Finance ministers, bank governors at G20 say committed to suspend debt service payments
Saudi Arabia announces 20 more COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.