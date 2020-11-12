You are here

  • Home
  • Qatari officials accused of intimidation in terror case

Qatari officials accused of intimidation in terror case

Two wealthy Qataris have been accused of channelling funds to an Al-Qaeda affiliate during the Syrian civil war. Above, Doha’s skyline, Qatar. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jqjfd

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Qatari officials accused of intimidation in terror case

  • UK police asked to investigate claims that state sanctioned harassment of claimants, witnesses 
  • Doha Bank accused of handling money from Qatar for Al-Nusra Front during Syrian conflict
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Qatari state officials intimidated witnesses and claimants in a compensation claim brought by eight Syrian refugees against Doha Bank, the High Court in London was told on Wednesday.

The bank stands accused of helping handle finances from two clients, Qatari brothers Moutaz and Ramez Al-Khayyat, for the Al-Nusra Front, a jihadist group active in the Syrian conflict until 2017, when it merged with several others to become Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS). 

The court was told that the brothers were acting on behalf of the Qatari state, possibly even the emir himself.

Doha Bank and the Al-Khayyat brothers deny any wrongdoing in the case brought by the Netherlands-based Syrians, who were able to bring action in the UK due to the bank having offices in London. The UK government has designated Al-Nusra and HTS as terrorist organizations.

Ben Emmerson QC, representing four of the refugees, accused Qatari officials of trying to “derail” the case.

“The administration of public justice in this country is under threat by the hostile act of a foreign nation,” he said.

Qatari officials were responsible for “harassment, intimidation, pressure, unlawful covert surveillance overseas, threatened visits by armed and masked men during the night, attempted bribery and criminal inducements,” he said, adding that the actions are believed to have been carried out on behalf of the state.

“The allegation in this case is that the Qatari state itself is responsible for funding (Al-Nusra) and has done so through the medium of the first two defendants (the Al-Khayyat brothers) and the companies they own, together with the accounts they hold at Doha Bank,” he said.

“The evidence suggests that the state of Qatar is engaged in a sustained campaign, sending multiple individuals to multiple locations over a long period of time, the object of which is to pervert the course of public justice in these proceedings, intimidate witnesses and to persuade the claimants to abandon their claim.”

UK counterterrorism police had been asked to investigate the accusations, Emmerson added. The claimants remain anonymous for security purposes.

Sonia Tolaney QC, representing Doha Bank, said there is a “real concern” that the claim is politically motivated.

“Qatar is a friendly foreign state to this country. This country should be careful before entertaining wild allegations about (Qatar) interfering in public justice,” she added.

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said: “We can confirm that on Nov. 9 we received allegations relating to terrorism funding, perverting the course of justice and witness intimidation.

“These allegations are currently being scoped by officers from the Met’s counterterrorism command, with a view to determining whether there are grounds for a UK-based police investigation into these matters.”

Emmerson asked for a hearing into jurisdiction in the case to be delayed, with Doha Bank and other defendants saying it should be heard in Qatar.

Judge Rosalind Coe QC, summing up, agreed “reluctantly” to adjourn the case to allow for more evidence to be gathered in light of the severity of the allegations.

Topics: Qatar Doha Bank Al-Nusra Front

Related

Middle-East
Qatari tycoon brothers and Doha Bank sued for funding Syrian militants
Middle-East
US judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against brother of Qatari Emir

UN says 11,000 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan, 50% of them children

Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

UN says 11,000 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan, 50% of them children

  • The agency had built a response plan for about 20,000 people, Bisschop said
  • About 7,000 of those crossing have arrived at Hamdayat in Sudan’s Kassala state, with another 4,000 arriving at Luqdi in Al-Qadarif state
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: About 11,000 people have crossed from Ethiopia to Sudan fleeing the conflict in their home country and an estimated 50% of them are children, a UN refugee agency official said on Thursday.
“They are coming with very, very little possessions and while most of them have actually come in in a healthy condition, we have had information on some who have been injured,” UNHCR representative Axel Bisschop told reporters in a virtual briefing.
The agency had built a response plan for about 20,000 people, Bisschop said.
“We also have a further contingency for up to 100,000 people but ... it’s too early to have an informed estimate of the amount of people who can actually arrive.”
About 7,000 of those crossing have arrived at Hamdayat in Sudan’s Kassala state, with another 4,000 arriving at Luqdi in Al-Qadarif state. Most of them are Tigrayan and some 45% of them are female, said Bisschop.
One photograph of a border crossing point showed about four boats ferrying people across a river, he said.
UNHCR and local authorities have identified one site 70-100 km (43-62 miles) from the border at which to host the influx of refugees and were working to identify others, he added.
Ethiopia’s military has been waging a campaign against local forces in the northern Tigray region, where air strikes and ground combat have left hundreds dead.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Tigray

Related

World
Ethiopia to set up ‘transitional’ rule in parts of Tigray
World
Food aid, medical supplies blocked from Ethiopia’s Tigray, UN warns

Latest updates

UN says 11,000 have fled Ethiopia to Sudan, 50% of them children
Jordan’s interior minister resigns after breaking COVID-19 restrictions
US envoy insists pressure on Iran will persist under Biden
Shoppers shrug off pandemic, pollution ahead of India’s biggest festival
UK nurse charged with baby murders appears in court

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.