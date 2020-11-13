France urges speedy government formation in Lebanon

You are here

President Michel Aoun (C) meets with Patrick Durel (C-L), advisor to the French president for North Africa and the Middle East, in Baabda on the outskirts of Beirut. (AFP)
Prime minister-designate Saad Hariri (R) meets with Patrick Durel (R), an adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, in the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Durel said: “France will keep providing urgent assistance to Lebanon in several fields, especially education”
  • Macron’s rescue initiative has not led to the formation of a government yet, three months after its launch
BEIRUT: France urged Lebanon to “speed up the formation of an efficient government, accepted by all political parties” to enact badly needed reform and provide proper leadership amid tensions and a severe economic crisis.
The adviser to the French president for the affairs of the Middle East and North Africa, Patrick Durel, held a series of meetings on Thursday and Friday, with officials and the heads of the eight parliamentary blocs, including the representative of Hezbollah, Mohammed Raad, and the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil.
French President Emmanuel Macron had previously met with these figures at the Pine Palace during his two visits to Beirut in the wake of the explosion at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4 and again on Sept. 1.
During his meeting with President Michel Aoun on Thursday, Durel said: “France will keep providing urgent assistance to Lebanon in several fields, especially education.”
He said: “The international community’s fulfilment of its obligations toward Lebanon is linked to the implementation of reforms.”
Macron’s rescue initiative for Lebanon has not led to the formation of a government yet, three months after its launch. Then prime minister-designate, Mustafa Adib, apologized on Sept. 26 for his inability to form a government. His successor, Saad Hariri, is still facing formation obstacles since his designation on Oct. 22.
Pessimism over the possibility of resolving the stalemate is rising amid ongoing disagreement over the government’s form, the number of portfolios and the names of the ministers, in light of the FPM’s inflexibility, Hezbollah and the Amal movement’s position on the finance portfolio, and the objection of Hezbollah’s allies for not having the party represented in the next government.
US sanctions against Bassil, on the grounds of corruption charges, have increased his supporters’ intransigence.
Aoun’s office said he assured the French envoy that “Lebanon adheres to the French initiative for the benefit of Lebanon,” but stressed the need for “a broad national consensus to form a government that can achieve the required tasks, in cooperation with parliament, to pass necessary reform laws.”
A spokesperson continued that Aoun complained to Durel: “The financial forensic auditing process in the accounts of the Lebanese Central Bank, which is considered one of the foundations of these reforms, is facing many obstacles” adding that “a three-months extension has been made for Alvarez & Marsal to secure what facilitates its mission.”
The president added that “the US sanctions targeting Lebanese politicians (has) made matters more complicated,” suggesting “conducting a broad national consultation at this delicate stage so that the authorship comes in line with the French initiative.”
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri described the meeting with the French envoy as “good.”
Berri reiterated to Macron’s adviser his adherence to “the French initiative and the necessity to implement reforms, especially in the field of energy and fighting corruption.” He added that “creating a government whose ministers are specialists and have the parliament’s confidence is the only means for Lebanon’s salvation.”
Hariri has so far refused to go into any details related to the formation of the government and the obstacles he is facing. His media adviser, Hussein Al-Wajh, told Arab News: “Any statement or analysis regarding the fate of the government issued by any party is a personal opinion and Hariri has nothing to do with it.”
The French envoy’s visit was accompanied by questions about whether he wanted to convey a final warning to the politicians who backed away from their commitments to Macron and inform them of the possibility of postponing the international conference in support of Lebanon, which France promised to organize by the end of this month.
The immediate outcome of Durel’s visit did not show signs of a rapid breakthrough, to stir the stagnant waters of the French initiative.
Durel reiterated: “The French initiative is the only valid option on the table to save Lebanon, otherwise the cost will be much worse than what is happening now, if the time factor is ignored.”
According to what a participant in the French envoy’s meetings with party leaders told Arab News, Durel stressed “the French side’s adherence to a government of specialists and not partisans, that has acquired broad internal consensus.”

Topics: Lebanon France Saad Hariri Patrick Durel

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat in the Mediterranean sea, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (AP)
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

Two Libya shipwrecks in a day cost almost 100 lives

  • It said 47 survivors had been brought back to shore and 31 bodies retrieved, adding that the boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

TRIPOLI: Twenty migrants have died in a shipwreck off the Libyan coast, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said, raising to almost 100 the death toll from two such Mediterranean tragedies the same day.
MSF teams in the northwestern city of Sorman “assisted three women as the lone survivors of another shipwreck (Thursday) where 20 people drowned,” the group said on Twitter.
“Rescued by local fishermen, they were in shock and terrified; they saw loved ones disappear beneath the waves, dying in front of their eyes,” MSF said.
Earlier, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported “a devastating shipwreck which claimed the lives of at least 74 migrants today off the coast of Khoms,” a port city 120 km east of the Libyan capital Tripoli.
It said 47 survivors had been brought back to shore and 31 bodies retrieved, adding that the boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people.
Bodies from that shipwreck were lined up grimly along the beach on Thursday, some still wearing life jackets.
Traumatized survivors sat in shock on the shore, while others huddled under blankets as aid workers distributed food parcels.
The US Embassy in Tripoli said the shipwrecks amounted to “another horrific migrant tragedy — another reminder of the need for a settlement to the #Libya conflict now in order to focus on the prevention of tragedies like this.”

SPEEDREAD

The boat was reported to be carrying more than 120 people. Bodies from that shipwreck were lined up grimly along the beach on Thursday, some still wearing life jackets.

European Ambassador Jose Sabadell said: “We need to work together to prevent these horrific events from happening again.”
The IOM said on Friday that “many women and children” were aboard the two boats, adding that the body of a toddler was among those retrieved.
“Staff in the region reported that more bodies continued to wash ashore overnight,” IOM added.
So far this year, more than 900 people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach European shores, it said.
More than 11,000 others have been returned to Libya, it added, “putting them at risk of facing human rights violations.”
Human traffickers have taken advantage of persistent violence in Libya since the 2011 overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi, turning the country into a key corridor for migrants fleeing war and poverty in desperate bids to reach Europe.
While many have drowned at sea, thousands have been intercepted by the Libyan coast guard, which has been backed by Italy and the EU, and returned to Libya.
They mostly end up in detention, often in horrific conditions.
The IOM called for “a change of approach to Libya and the most dangerous maritime route on earth that ends the return of migrants to the country” and establishes “predictable safe disembarkation mechanisms.”

Topics: Libya

