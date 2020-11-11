You are here

Lebanon holds 'productive' sea border talks with Israel, joins conference on Syrian refugees

United Nations peacekeeping force (UNIFIL) stand at a watchtower in the Lebanese southern coastal area of Naqura by the border with Israel, on Nov. 11, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 11 November 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • The date of the fifth session has been set after 20 days
BEIRUT: The Lebanese delegation to the negotiations with the Israeli side adhered to its demand for a marine area of 2,290 sq. km, in the fourth round of border demarcation negotiations that were held on Wednesday at the UNIFIL headquarters in Ras Al-Naqoura, which was described as a sensitive round of negotiations.

“The representatives from the governments of Israel and Lebanon held productive talks mediated by the United States and hosted by the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL). The United States and UNSCOL remain hopeful that these negotiations will lead to a long-awaited resolution. The parties committed to continue negotiations in early December,” said the joint statement issued on the negotiations by the Office of the Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

The negotiation session was accompanied by tight security measures on land and at sea by the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces, which sponsor the negotiations through an American mediation. The date of the fifth session has been set after 20 days.

The fourth session took longer than the previous sessions, and the aim of extending the time was to complete the discussion of the Lebanese conditions. The Lebanese side, according to leaked information about the negotiation, adhered to an area of 2,290 sq. km, while the American side set out in its mediation from an area of 860 sq. km to negotiate about it, and the Israeli side agreed on it. This area is in Block No. 9, which is rich in oil and gas.

Lebanon bases its claim for 2,290 sq. km on the line that starts from Ras Al-Naqoura by land as stipulated in the Paulet–Newcombe Agreement of 1923, based on the technique of the midline without taking into account any impact of the coastal islands of occupied Palestine, according to a study prepared by the Lebanese Army Command on the basis of international law.

During indirect talks he led in 2012 between Lebanon and Israel, American diplomat Frederick Hoff proposed “a middle line for the maritime boundaries, whereby Lebanon would be granted 58 percent of the disputed area and 42 percent to Israel, that is, 500 sq. km for Lebanon and 360 sq. km for Israel.”  Later, it became clear to the Lebanese side that there were studies that could give Lebanon additional areas instead of losing the 360 sq. km proposed by the American side.

In return for negotiating in the south, Lebanon turned east to solve a second crisis with Syria, which is the crisis of the Syrian refugees on Lebanese soil.

In the first precedent of its kind since the outbreak of the war in Syria, Lebanon participated, through two ministers, in an international conference to discuss the issue of Syrian refugees. One of the ministers attended the conference held on Wednesday in Damascus personally and the second attended via teleconference technology.

Lebanon was the only Arab country represented in this conference. The Lebanese participation came at the request of Russia, which was conveyed by a Russian delegation to Lebanese officials more than a week ago.

The Minister of Social Affairs and Tourism in the caretaker government, Ramzi Musharrafieh, said in Lebanon's speech to the conference: “The Syrian refugees constitute more than a third of the total population of Lebanon. They are living under the impact of accumulated economic, financial and social crises, which exacerbate poverty and destitution, making more than 60 percent of the Lebanese and 80 percent of the refugees below the poverty line.”

Musharrafieh estimated “the direct and indirect costs of the Syrian refugees for nine years at more than $40 billion as a result of pressure on public services, subsidized materials, infrastructure and job opportunities, while Lebanon received assistance from the international community with a total of $8.78 billion over the years of the crisis.”

Musharrafieh stressed that “the plan for the return of refugees approved by the Lebanese government complies with international standards and laws, respects the principle of non-refoulement, and guarantees the right of the displaced to return with dignity to his country. It is based on securing facilities that stimulate return, in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian state, and under the auspices of the international community, of which the Russian Federation is one of its most important pillars.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lebanese caretaker government Charbel Wehbe said a video speech at the opening session that “the main obstacle to moving towards a permanent solution to the Syrian displacement crisis is currently the absence of a collective international will and the lack of pure and actual intentions to turn the page on this thorny file.”

Wehbe expressed his concern that the Syrian refugee file may have “entered into the narrow strategic calculations of the parties to the conflict in the region, which led to its politicization.”

Wehbe called for “convincing the majority of the refugees that conditions are ready for their return to their motherland.”

 

UN: 74 migrants drown after boat breaks down off Libya coast

Updated 12 November 2020
AP

  • The boat was carrying over 120 migrants when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of Al-Khums
  • So far 31 bodies were retrieved as the search for the remaining victims continued
CAIRO: At least 74 migrants drowned after their Europe-bound ship broke down off the coast of Libya on Thursday, the UN migration agency said, in the latest in a series of at least eight shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since last month.
The boat was carrying over 120 migrants, including women and children, when it capsized off the coast of the Libyan port of Al-Khums, said the International Organization for Migration. Only 47 people were rescued by the Libyan coast guard and fisherman and brought to shore.
So far 31 bodies were retrieved as the search for the remaining victims continued, added the IOM.
In the years since the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants hoping to get to Europe from Africa and the Middle East. Smugglers often pack desperate families into ill-equipped rubber boats that stall and founder along the perilous Central Mediterranean route. At least 20,000 people have died in those waters since 2014, according to the IOM.
“The mounting loss of life in the Mediterranean is a manifestation of the inability of States to take decisive action to redeploy much needed, dedicated Search and Rescue capacity in the deadliest sea-crossing in the world,” said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission.
On Tuesday, 13 African migrants including three women and one child had drowned in a similar shipwreck off the Libyan coast.
The IOM said that it had noticed a recent surge in the number of departures from the Libyan shores, with over 780 arrivals in Italy since the beginning of October. More than 11,000 migrants had been intercepted and returned to Libya, where they face the risk of human rights violations and detention, read the IOM statement.
“IOM maintains that Libya is not a safe port for return and reiterates its call on the international community and the European Union to take urgent and concrete action to end the cycle of return and exploitation,” added the statement.

