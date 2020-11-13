You are here

Top Afghan negotiator questions point of Doha talks as Taliban attacks surge

Abdullah Abdullah. (AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Top Afghan negotiator questions point of Doha talks as Taliban attacks surge

  Biden's victory in US presidential election raise Kabul leaders' hopes American troops could stay
Updated 13 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation on Friday questioned the purpose of intra-Afghan talks when the Taliban were making “no effort” to reduce violence and reach a peace agreement with the government.

Taliban offensives in various parts of Afghanistan have escalated in recent weeks even as negotiators began meeting in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 12, hoping to agree on a cease-fire and a power-sharing deal to bring an end to the protracted conflict.

Speaking at an international security conference in Herat, western Afghanistan, the country’s chief negotiator, Abdullah Abdullah, said: “Given there is violence in the country, what is the need for the presence of the delegation in Doha while there has been no reduction in violence? Continuation of violence is not the solution.”

He added that “there is need for the people to decide” whether the government team should continue negotiations with the Taliban or should be recalled.

“We are endeavoring for peace and we have proposed various ways for a solution, but the Taliban are making no effort for reaching an agreement,” Abdullah said.

While government leaders have on various occasions accused the Taliban of continuing violence to gain concessions at the negotiation table in Doha, it was the first time the country’s top negotiator has questioned the ongoing talks.

The Taliban could not be reached for comment but have on several occasions accused Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government of stepping up attacks since the start of the US-facilitated negotiations.

The Doha talks are part of an historic deal between Washington and the Taliban signed nine months ago. Withdrawal of US troops by next spring was one of the main points of the accord, which did not involve Ghani’s government.

Leaders in Kabul have been alarmed that the American military pullout may happen earlier after US President Donald Trump, in accordance with his campaign promise, recently vowed to speed up the process in time for Christmas.

The victory of Joe Biden in last week’s US presidential election has raised hopes among Afghan leaders that the American administration may cancel the deal with the Taliban and the troops would remain on Afghan soil.

“Abdullah’s comments today possibly are indicative of his frustration and disappointment about the Doha talks,” analyst Taj Mohammed told Arab News.

“He may also have used the change of leadership in the US in the future as an opportunity to talk about his frustration, thinking Biden will not be keen on a troops pullout and may even annul the deal with the Taliban.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232: US media

  Biden has been the presumptive winner of the election since victory in Pennsylvania took him over the 270-vote threshold on Saturday
Updated 14 November 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides who wins the White House, against 232 for Donald Trump, US media projected on Friday.
Biden solidified his victory over Trump in the US election with a victory in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, called in his favor by CNN, ABC and other networks.
Trump - who also had 306 Electoral College votes when he beat Hillary Clinton in 2016 - claimed victory in North Carolina, CNN and NBC projected, putting his final tally this time around at 232.
Biden has been the presumptive winner of the election since victory in Pennsylvania took him over the 270-vote threshold on Saturday.
Georgia, one of five states flipped by Biden after going into Trump's column last time around, hadn't been won by a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1992.
Trump took a comfortable early lead in the state as the largely rural vote was counted but it ended up being the closest race in the nation as the cities of Atlanta and Savannah began tabulating results.
Biden is currently up by some 14,000 votes, and a hand recount is expected to be completed next week. Audits of state-wide elections never bring the kind of reversal that Trump would need to change the result.
In traditionally-Republican North Carolina, a drive to get out Black voters by Democrats was not enough to overcome Trump's hugely loyal base of white, non-college-educated men and rural voters.
Trump, who has refused to acknowledge defeat, was due later Friday to address the public for the first time since becoming the projected loser six days ago.
It was unclear whether he would take questions or finally address his defeat but Trump has repeatedly referred to his 306-vote victory in 2016 as a "landslide" and a "shellacking."
 

Topics: US2020Election

