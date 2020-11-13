You are here

France to urge US to remain in Afghanistan and Iraq

Le Drian said the Iraq situation was on the agenda for talks with Pompeo. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
AFP

France to urge US to remain in Afghanistan and Iraq

  • Trump said in October that he wanted all US troops home from Afghanistan “by Christmas”
  • Pompeo will see President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in a meeting
Updated 13 November 2020
AFP

PARIS: The French government will tell Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is preparing for a visit to Paris, that the US should not pull its troops out of Afghanistan or Iraq, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday.
Asked in a televised interview to react to outgoing President Donald Trump’s reported plans to hasten a US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Le Drian said “We don’t think that should happen. We will also say that it shouldn’t happen in Iraq, either.”
According to political and diplomatic sources, Pompeo issued an ultimatum in September that all US personnel would leave Iraq unless the government puts a stop to a rash of attacks against them.
Le Drian said the Iraq situation was on the agenda for talks with Pompeo, as was Iran, terrorism, the Middle East and relations with China.
Trump said in October that he wanted all US troops home from Afghanistan “by Christmas,” December 25.
That promise was followed by clarification attempts by high-ranking officials, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien who said that troop numbers in Afghanistan would be cut to around 2,500 in early 2021.
Pompeo will see President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in a meeting that will be conducted “in complete transparency toward the team of president-elect Joe Biden,” Macron’s office said.
Pompeo’s visit to France will be the start of an international tour that will see him travel to Turkey, Georgia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from November 13-23.

Topics: France US Afghanistan Iraq

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

Twelve charged in Germany with plotting mosque attacks, murders

  • The group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and Muslims
  • The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: German prosecutors have charged 12 men with plotting well-funded, armed attacks on mosques in which they planned to kill or injure as many Muslims as possible, authorities said on Friday.
"They aimed through attacks on mosques and the killing and wounding of as many Muslims as possible to create civil war-like conditions," prosecutors said in a statement.
Prosecutors said the suspects, 11 gang members and one accomplice, had met regularly to plan, with all but one of them pledging to contribute thousands towards a 50,000-euro ($59,000) pot to finance the purchase of weapons.
The suspects, aged between 31 and 61, are all Germans and all but one of them has been detained. The twelfth is still at large, prosecutors in the southeastern city of Stuttgart said.
Another suspect had died while in custody. A prosecution official said he had killed himself and that there was nothing to indicate foul play.
The official said cash sums in the "mid four-digit range" had been found in suspects' houses.
Germany has experienced a spate of right-wing attacks in recent years directed at minorities and those perceived to support them.
Members of the so-called National Socialist Underground were convicted in 2018 for a decade-long spree of murders of ethnic Turks. Last year, another right-wing extremist targeted a synagogue in Eastern Germany, killing two bystanders.
A suspected far-right sympathiser is on trial for killing conservative politician Walter Luebcke. Luebcke, a vocal supporter of Chancellor Angela Merkel, had called for refugees to be given the support and welcome they needed during the 2015 refugee crisis.
Far-right sympathisers have also been unmasked in the police and armed forces.
Far-right extremism is particularly sensitive in Germany because of its responsibility for the Nazis' World War Two genocide of six million European Jews.

Topics: Germany Muslims terror plot

