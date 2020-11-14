You are here

Asia-Pacific closes in on world’s biggest trade deal

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ASEAN Business and Investment summit as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam November 13, 2020. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • Momentum behind RCEP grew when Trump withdrew the US from the TPP in 2017, taking away its main architect and two-thirds of the bloc’s combined $27 trillion GDP
HANOI: Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies are set to conclude talks on Sunday and sign what could become the world’s largest free trade agreement, covering nearly a third of the global population and about 30 percent of its global gross domestic product.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which could be approved at the end of a four-day ASEAN summit in Hanoi, will progressively lower tariffs and aims to counter protectionism, boost investment and allow freer movement of goods within the region.
A US-China trade war and US President Donald Trump’s “America First” retreat from predecessor Barack Obama’s “pivot” toward Asia has given impetus to complete RCEP, which is widely seen as Beijing’s chance to set the regional trade agenda in Washington’s absence.
The US election win by Democrat Joe Biden, however, could challenge that, with the former vice president signalling a return to stronger US multilateralism.
RCEP includes China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) — Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.
India was involved in earlier discussions but opted out last year.
One of the deal’s biggest draws is that its members already have various bilateral or multilateral agreements in place, so RCEP builds on those foundations.
The idea of RCEP was hatched in 2012 and was seen as a way for China, the region’s biggest importer and exporter, to counter growing US influence in the Asia-Pacific under Obama.

BACKGROUND

Plans for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership date back to 2012 as a way for China, the region’s biggest importer and exporter, to counter growing US influence in the Asia-Pacific under the Obama administration.

Negotiations for a US-led “mega-regional accord” then known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) — Obama’s signature trade deal — were making strong progress and China was not among its 12 members.
Momentum behind RCEP grew when Trump withdrew the US from the TPP in 2017, taking away its main architect and two-thirds of the bloc’s combined $27 trillion GDP.
It was renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and it includes seven RCEP members.
As the key source of imports and main export destination for most RCEP members, China stands to benefit and is well positioned to shape the trade rules and expand its influence in the Asia-Pacific, which Obama had openly sought to prevent.
Biden is signalling a swing back to the multilateral approach of the Obama administration, but it might be premature to talk about trade deals given the huge challenges awaiting him on the domestic front, and risk of upsetting unions that helped get him elected.

Hillhouse in talks on developer SOHO China

SOHO China is well-known for its futuristic office buildings. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Talk of deal comes as other Hong Kong-listed companies announce take-private moves
HONG KONG: Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group is in talks to take property developer SOHO China private, said four people with knowledge of the matter, in a deal that could be worth more than $2 billion and accentuate a trend in Hong Kong.

Asia-focused Hillhouse has been in discussions with SOHO China over the past few months, said the sources. The husband-wife team of chairman Pan Shiyi and chief executive Zhang Xin owns 64 percent of SOHO China, a mainland company that is well-known for its futuristic office buildings.
A deal for taking the developer private could come after Hong Kong-listed companies have announced take-private deals worth $20 billion so far in 2020, more than double last year’s annual volume, according to Refinitiv data. Undervalued shares were often cited as a reason for such deals.
But with so much cash available with private equity and other long term investors and a dearth of avenues to earn decent returns, average premiums paid by buyers for those deals jumped to 42 percent this year from 34 percent in 2018, as per Refinitiv.
SOHO China’s shares soared more than 40 percent in afternoon trade on Friday after Reuters reported the take-private talks. They ended up 7 percent higher.
Before Friday’s gain, SOHO China had a market value of about $1.5 billion and its shares had slumped 24 percent this year, compared to an 8 percent fall of the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Hillhouse is considering assuming about 18 billion yuan ($2.72 billion) of SOHO China loans as part of its leveraged buyout, said one source. The developer had 33 billion yuan in total debt as of end-June, according to its 2020 interim report.

HIGHLIGHTS

● Deal would mark Hillhouse’s biggest bet on Chinese real estate.

● HK-listed firms announced take-private deals worth $20bn in 2020.

● Average premiums for HK take-private deals rose to 42 percent this year.

The SOHO China talks are at an early stage and subject to change, said the sources, who declined to be identified due to confidentiality constraints.
Hillhouse declined to comment ahead of publication of the story. In a statement later to Reuters, Hillhouse said it “has no interest in the take-private of SOHO China.” SOHO China didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The talks with Hillhouse would be a second shot at going private this year for SOHO China. Blackstone Group walked away from a $4 billion deal earlier in 2020 to take it private. Blackstone declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Friday.
For Hillhouse, SOHO China would represent its biggest bet on the Chinese real estate market, even in the face of a softening office property market amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded by Chinese businessman Zhang Lei, Hillhouse is raising what would be Asia’s largest US dollar-denominated fund targeting $13 billion, and its largest-ever yuan fund of over 20 billion yuan, Reuters has reported.
The deal would be a landmark for Joe Gagnon, the former Warburg Pincus veteran Hillhouse hired earlier this year to lead its real estate investment team built from scratch.
Founded in 1995 by Pan and Zhang, SOHO China went public in Hong Kong in 2007. The developer has been scouting buyers for its prime commercial property assets for the past two years as the founders looked to shift their focus to overseas markets. However, talks have failed so far mainly on price, said two of the people.
Buying the company is simpler than acquiring its properties individually and would provide Hillhouse with more certainty in completing a transaction, said one of the people.

