Most UK Labour Muslim members do not trust leadership over Islamophobia: Poll

British Labour Party politician Ali Milani has spoken of his personal experience of Islamophobia in the Labour Party. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • Over 25% of Muslims say they have experienced Islamophobia within the party
  • Nearly half of Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively”
LONDON: More than half of Muslim members of the UK’s main opposition Labour Party question its leaders’ ability to tackle Islamophobia, a new survey has found.
The study, conducted by the Labour Muslim Network (LMN), revealed that 55 percent of Muslim members said they do not “trust the leadership to tackle Islamophobia effectively.”
A further 59 percent, including supporters outside the party, said they do not feel “well represented by the leadership.”
The survey also found that more than a quarter of Muslims have experienced Islamophobia within the party.
About 48 percent of Labour’s Muslim members said they do not have confidence in the party’s ability to deal with complaints “effectively.”
The survey also found that 44 percent think that Labour is failing to take Islamophobia “seriously.”
Labour has said it will meet with the LMN to find a solution to the “scourge” of Islamophobia.
“We thank the LMN for this important report, as well as their work to ensure our Muslim members are represented, included and heard,” Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement.
“Islamophobia has no place in our party or society and we are committed to rooting it out. We look forward to working with the LMN to implement their recommendations.”

India virus surge continues in New Delhi

Updated 14 November 2020
AP

India virus surge continues in New Delhi

  • New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state
  • The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali
Updated 14 November 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India's overall tally of new coronavirus cases remained steady on Saturday, but officials were watching a surge of cases in the capital that comes as people socialize during the festival season.
India's Health Ministry reported 44,684 new positive cases in the past 24 hours and 520 deaths. Of those, 7,802 new cases were reported in New Delhi, with 91 deaths.
India’s has seen 8.7 million infections since the pandemic began — the second-most in the world — but daily new infections have been on the decline from the middle of September. The county has also seen more than 129,000 virus deaths.
New Delhi has seen a spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state. The rising numbers coincide with a busy festival season nationwide, with millions celebrating Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Saturday.
COVID-19 beds in government-run hospitals are nearly full and the availability of intensive care unit beds with ventilator support in the city has reached an all-time low, according to the government data. The New Delhi government has said that cases are projected to rise to nearly 12,000 daily by the end of November.

