You are here

  • Home
  • Former London borough mayor quits Labour over Islamophobia, racism

Former London borough mayor quits Labour over Islamophobia, racism

Rakhia Ismail, who was born in Somalia, left her post as mayor of the London Borough of Islington late last month, and on Sunday announced that she would resign from her position as a Labour Party councillor. (Islington Borough Council/islington.gov.uk)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ja6g

Updated 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Former London borough mayor quits Labour over Islamophobia, racism

  • Rakhia Ismail: ‘I’m saddened deeply that the party I thought was for justice and fairness and ‘for the many’ is the opposite’
  • ‘Sadly, this incident shows that no political party is totally immune from anti-Muslim sentiment,’ interfaith activist tells Arab News
Updated 9 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The resignation of the UK’s first hijab-wearing mayor, and her leaving the main opposition Labour Party on grounds of racism and Islamophobia, highlight the prevalence of anti-Muslim sentiment across all British political parties, an interfaith expert told Arab News on Monday.

Rakhia Ismail, who was born in Somalia, left her post as mayor of the London Borough of Islington late last month, and on Sunday announced that she would resign from her position as a Labour Party councillor after eight years in service.

She said she stepped down because she felt she was marginalized as a woman of color and was not taken seriously by some male colleagues. She also cited incidents of Islamophobia from some Labour Party colleagues.

“I’m saddened deeply that the party I thought was for justice and fairness and ‘for the many’ is the opposite, from my personal experience,” she said.

“Therefore, I find it hard to represent Holloway Ward as a Labour councillor because I was battling with a party system that simply allows white men to have what they want, when they want.”

In 2019, Ismail said she received a letter inviting her to Labour’s first national women’s conference which, beneath her address, was printed the word: “Somalia.” She said: “What has my birthplace got to do with this invite? I was shocked.”

She also cited Islington Council’s failure to organize an Eid festival in 2019, despite the borough’s significant Muslim population, as an example of anti-Muslim sentiment within the council.

Muddassar Ahmed, a patron of the Faiths Forum for London, a group dedicated to fostering interfaith dialogue and relations, said Ismail’s experience highlights the ongoing issue of Islamophobia in British politics.

“Sadly, this incident shows that no political party is totally immune from anti-Muslim sentiment,” he told Arab News.

“The Labour Party has come a very long way in appointing women of color to senior positions, but clearly there’s more work to be done,” he said.

“I hope the Labour Party learns from this incident and ensures that there’s a thorough investigation to understand why this happened.”

A Labour spokesperson said the party “takes any allegations of discrimination received extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures.

Ismail’s decision to resign “is disappointing, especially coming so soon after her term as mayor of Islington, having served the borough admirably through an incredibly challenging time,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: UK London Islamophobia

Related

Special
World
UK advocacy group takes Tories to task on Islamophobia
World
UK fears Islamophobia rise with mosques set to reopen 

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

Updated 38 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

  • Ahmed Fadol Adam used a dinghy with 11 other Sudanese migrants on Sept. 29 to make the journey from France to Britain
  • After the death of his friend Abdulfatah by drowning in August, Adam tried to reach the UK four times using different methods
Updated 38 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A migrant who traveled with a Sudanese refugee who drowned in the English Channel in August has arrived in the UK after risking the same journey again.

Ahmed Fadol Adam, 21, spent five years enslaved in Libya. He used a dinghy with 11 other Sudanese migrants on Sept. 29 to make the journey from France to Britain, The Guardian newspaper reported. It was his fifth attempt to reach the UK.

Following the group’s arrival in Dover, the UK Home Office sent them to the town of Bedford for a five-day detainment period. They were later moved to a London hotel that houses migrants from across the world.

“After my friend’s drowning I nearly gave up, but another friend who lives in Paris convinced me to try again. He told me that France is not a good place for us, and to be honest I saw countless refused cases, including my late friend,” Adam said.

“The dream of reaching the UK just held me. Learning how to swim … helped me to survive. Abdulfatah couldn’t swim.”

During the fateful journey, their boat capsized and his friend Abdulfatah Hamdallah was swept under a strong wave, Adam said.

After the death of his friend, Adam tried to reach the UK four times using different methods. He jumped into trucks in the French city of Calais three times, but left the vehicles after he discovered they were headed in the wrong direction.

Another dinghy attempt also failed “because two guys with me got really exhausted and one was vomiting and the other one was dizzy, so when a French ship neared us we jumped in and went back to Calais,” he added.

Adam left Sudan at the age of 16 after the 2013 conflict in Darfur. He said his time in Libya involved enslavement, which ended when his family paid for him to be freed.

“We were around 49 Sudanese people who were sold by one man to another. I was beaten and my left knee was broken by his bodyguards who were just like us. They had been enslaved and their relatives could not pay for their freedom, so they became bodyguards for the Libyan smugglers. I was lucky. Some others were tortured in a really bad way. They poured oil on their backs,” he said.

“In France and Italy, I met so many generous Arabs and Sudanese people who gave me food for free. I didn’t have money at all throughout my journey,” he said.

“I would love to study music and drama because I want to tell my story and my ordeal through acting.”

Topics: English channel migrants Ahmed Fadol Adam

Related

World
71 migrants intercepted in English Channel: authorities
World
French boat rescues 9 migrants stranded in English Channel

Latest updates

Former London borough mayor quits Labour over Islamophobia, racism
Saudi UN envoy urges international action against Iran's support for militias
Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey
MBC Group’s partnership with Facebook MENA brings over 20,000 videos to platform
Brother of UK Daesh victim asks to testify at ‘Beatles’ trial

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.