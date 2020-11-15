You are here

Cycling promotes diabetes awareness in heart of Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter

Denmark Ambassador Ole E. Moesby cycling with participants at World Diabetes Day event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Denmark Ambassador Ole E. Moesby speaking at World Diabetes Day event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Denmark Ambassador Ole E. Moesby with participants at World Diabetes Day Cycling event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Denmark Ambassador Ole E. Moesby cycling with participants at World Diabetes Day event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Denmark Ambassador Ole E. Moesby at World Diabetes Day Cycling event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Participants at World Diabetes Day Cycling event, (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Female Participants at World Diabetes Day Cycling event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Wesaya captain Alaa Hossain Jamalalail speaking to AN. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Participants at World Diabetes Day Cycling event. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Rashid Hassan

Cycling promotes diabetes awareness in heart of Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter

  • World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Cyclists got on their bikes to mark World Diabetes Day in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia joined the global campaign on Nov. 14 to foster awareness of how exercise and diet can combat the disease in the local community.
The Embassy of Denmark, in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and the Diplomatic Quarter General Authority, organized a week-long cycling event to commemorate the occasion.
The Saudi Ministry of Health participated in the event in which 50 cyclists took part, including staff from the Embassy of Denmark, the Health Ministry, Novo Nordisk and members of Wesaya, a professional bicycle club in Riyadh.
Led by Denmark Ambassador Ole E. Moesby, a group of male and female cyclists covered a distance of 12 km inside the DQ area.
Speaking to Arab News, the Danish ambassador said: “On this day we focus a lot on people who are suffering from diabetes. An increasing part of the population is suffering from it but many of them don’t know that they are diabetic, so our objective is to increase awareness to all society segments to put diabetes under check.”
“If you take the number of people who are suffering from diabetes in Saudi Arabia, it’s a large part of the population and we need to make sure that they are doing things in such a way that it does not get severe for them,” Moesby said.
“You also have to have a health care system which is able to help them, and that’s what we are here for,” the envoy said.

HIGHLIGHT

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2020 is ‘The Nurse and Diabetes.’

Speaking to Arab News, Wesaya captain, Alaa Hossain Jamalalail, said: “We started the group in 2018 to share the experience of using the bicycle inside Riyadh and its health benefits — people can protect themselves better from diseases such as diabetes.”
“Bicycle rides are so easy and very helpful to stay fit. It can be used by kids, youth and older people; this is the beauty of this sport,” Jamalalail said.
On professional cycling and encouraging athletes to join international competitions, Jamalalail said that more young people were coming to the club.
“In the coming five years, I believe Saudi Arabia will have two or three athletes in the international arena,” he said.
Hany Rezk, business unit director at Novo Nordisk, told Arab News: “Our objective is to share updates and information about it with people, tell them how important is it to control blood sugar and foster awareness with an educational campaign.”
World Diabetes Day was created in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation. It was recognized by the UN in 2006 as the day marks the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, the scientist and Nobel laureate who discovered insulin alongside colleague Charles Best in 1922.

Tanaqqol app helps 2k pilgrims reserve electric cars

The application enables pre-booking and reduces crowding at points of ticket sales and handing over of carts. (SPA)
SPA

Tanaqqol app helps 2k pilgrims reserve electric cars

  • Up to now, 2,000 people have benefited from the application
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided the “Tanaqqol” app for pilgrims to reserve electric vehicles and carts via smartphones to perform Tawaf and Saee between Safa and Marwah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.
The application enables pre-booking and reduces crowding at points of ticket sales and handing over of carts, which achieves social distancing among pilgrims.
It allows users to pay online or with cash on receiving the carts, and the service is provided round the clock. It also deals with applications electronically, ensuring a quick response. The procedures to apply electronically via the application require the registration of the following: Name, the citizen’s national identity card or iqama number for the residents, and mobile phone number. Beneficiaries receive a text message that they should verify, specifying the time and date, as well as the name of cart users.
Up to now, 2,000 people have benefited from the application.  

 

