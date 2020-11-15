You are here

Five things we learned from Saudi’s victory over Jamaica

The Saudi national football team. (SPA file photo)
Updated 15 November 2020
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia returned to the international stage with an excellent 3-0 friendly win over Jamaica at King Abdullah Sports City stadium. Here are five things we learned from the match:

Squad get-togethers essential before World Cup qualifiers

The value of training together was shown by both teams, though in very different ways. Herve Renard’s team had not played this year due to the onset of the pandemic. This match and another against Jamaica this week are the last opportunities for the coach to work with his players before the World Cup qualifiers in March against Yemen and Singapore.

However, the Saudi squad had the luxury of a prolonged training camp, ensuring the newcomers had the chance to get used to the coach’s system.

“After being away for over 11 months, to have this result and performance is positive,” Hussein Al-Sadiq, general manager of the Saudi team, said.

Jamaica’s squad, on the other hand, had not met up since March and barely had time to prepare before landing in the Kingdom — and it showed.

Herve Renard’s system shows early promise

Noticeable throughout the match were Saudi’s energetic, high pressing tactics, something Renard is trying to instil into his team.

Salem Al-Dawsari and Mohammed Al-Kanoo successfully closed down their opponents, which ensured Saudi domination in midfield.

All three goals came about from pressure in the opposition’s defensive third. The first came from a penalty for handball — converted by Salem Al-Dawsari — after Saudi’s closing down had resulted in a free-kick. The second from Ayman Yahya punishing lax defending by Jamaica to find Saleh Al-Shehri, who finished confidently. Then a retreating Jamaica defence was all at sea as Al-Dawsari found Abdullah Al-Hamdan who produced a clever reverse pass that left Feras Al-Brikan, with an open goal.

The high pressing game is hard to maintain across 90 minutes, but this was a positive start.

Saudi defensive mistakes must be eradicated

The Saudi team was guilty of glaring errors in defence, holding on to the ball for too long, executing reckless tackles or allowing the high line to be exploited.

After falling behind Jamaica improved noticeably, with Norman Campbell in particular giving the Saudi defence trouble down the left wing, which led to midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki getting booked for a rash challenge.

Jamaica’s best chance of the first half came after Sultan Al-Ghanam’s miscued clearance on 25 minutes but goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Yami produced a fine save.

Missing first team players and a lack of preparation time no doubt played a part in some of the errors and the early lack of understanding. However, Renard will be pleased to have kept a clean sheet.

Young Saudi players need more playing time

The lack of first team appearances at club level remains a concern for many of the younger Saudi players, who can find themselves behind high profile foreign superstars at their clubs.

Hussein Al-Sadiq believes this can be used to improve the standard of the home players.

“In the past, when there were more Saudi players in the league, managers had longer get-togethers with them,” he said. “These days you get a lot less time, and it’s confined to the FIFA schedules. Most clubs don’t want to let go of their players beyond those timings. We cannot ignore that but we should acknowledge that the presence of foreigners players has improved standards.”

Risk of injuries is rising after the coronavirus disruption

The early part of this match was scrappy with mistimed tackles leading to too many stoppages, injuries and yellow cards. The lack of preparation resulting from the pandemic hasn’t helped, and the rescheduling of many competitions and matches into a shorter period of time is putting greater physical demands on the players.

By the end of the match, several players were feeling the effects of playing in a new high-energy system against physically strong opponents, with Al-Hamdan, Al-Dawsari and Ayman Yahya all on the injured list by the final whistle.

King Abdullah Economic City: Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen won a playoff against England’s Georgia Hall on Sunday in a fitting climax to the first-ever women’s golf tournament staged in Saudi Arabia.

Pedersen claimed the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in style with a birdie on the extra hole after Hall dumped her second shot into the water that led to a bogey on the par-5 No. 18.  

“It’s stressful being in playoff because it’s head to head but gives you opportunity to go for everything. And I think I did and I’m really happy,” a beaming Pedersen told the media after the awards ceremony for the tournament, presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The event will seque to the Saudi Ladies Teams International on Tuesday, completing a historic week for women’s golf in the Kingdom.

Hall, who shot a course record 8-under 65 in the first round — matched by Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall the following day — started the fourth round of the 72-hole Ladies European Tour event in the last group with overnight co-leaders Lydia Hall of Wales and Pedersen.

Georgia hit the turn with the lead after back-to-back birdies from No. 6. She bogeyed the 12th hole, but regained her edge with another birdie on the next, setting the stage for a virtual match play the rest of the way with Pedersen, as her Welsh namesake unraveled with  a triple-bogey seven and bogey on holes 14 and 15 for a 76.

Pedersen and Georgia Hall both had chances of outright victory in regulation play, but blew it. Under pressure, Pedersen flubbed a 12-footer for eagle and Hall a 6-footer for birdie. They finished  72 holes tied on 10-under 278, with final round cards of 71 for Hall and 72 for Pedersen.

Pedersen came back with greater resolve in the playoff.

“After the eagle miss, my caddy and I decided to go for the win. It was a little right (second shot), a difficult chip and I pulled it off,” said Pedersen.

After hitting a perfectly executed chip shot from 20 yards, Pedersen was left with a tap-in  birdie putt and raised her arms in triumph after sinking the winning three-footer.

“It’s really great to come here, and people have been so helpful and nice. It has been a great experience,” she added.

Hedwall closed with a 68 for 8-under total of 280 in third place. Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam was tied fourth with Stephanie Kyriacou of Austria on 7-under, followed by a four-way logjam at 6-under that included Hall, Spain’s L. Sobron Galmes and Charley Hull of England.

After a day’s rest on Monday, the players will return to the premier championship golf course at King Abdullah Economic City for the $500,000 Saudi Ladies Team International (Nov. 17-19), a first-of-its-kind tournament where 36 team captains recruit their players using a live NFL-style draft system, before competing for a share of $500,000 prize money.

 

 

