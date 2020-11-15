You are here

  • Home
  • Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the US election, but says it was 'rigged'

Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the US election, but says it was 'rigged'

President Donald Trump waves to supporters from his motorcade as people gather for a march Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pz6nc

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the US election, but says it was 'rigged'

  • Trump has spent his days with few public events and pressed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud on social media
  • Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge publicly for the first time on Sunday that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 US presidential election but asserted that it was "rigged", reiterating his false claims of widespread voting fraud.
Biden defeated Trump by winning a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. The Democratic former vice president also won the national popular vote by more than 5.5 million votes, or 3.6 percentage points.
Trump seemed to acknowledge Biden's victory in a Twitter post in which he listed unsubstantiated allegations of fraud.
"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning, not referring to Biden by name. "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

Trump's campaign has filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in multiple states, though without success, and legal experts say the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome of the election.
Election officials of both parties have said there is no evidence of major irregularities. Democrats and other critics have accused Trump of trying to delegitimize Biden's victory and undermine public confidence in the American electoral process. Before the election, Trump had refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
Trump's refusal to concede did not change the fact that Biden was the president-elect, but it has stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration.
The Trump administration's decision not to recognize Biden as the winner has prevented Biden and his team from gaining access to government office space and to funding normally afforded to an incoming administration to ensure a smooth transition.
The federal agency in charge of providing those resources, the General Services Administration, has yet to recognize Biden's victory.
Biden has spent days huddled with advisers as he weighs Cabinet appointments, fields congratulatory calls from world leaders and maps out the policies he will pursue after being sworn in on Jan. 20. He is expected to continue meeting with advisers in private on Sunday.
Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner, according to Edison Research, far more than the 270 needed to secure a majority.
Trump earned the same number of electoral votes in 2016 over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a victory he has called a "landslide" despite the fact that she won the national popular vote by about 3 million ballots.

Topics: President Donald Trump US Joe Biden US2020Election US2020Elections

Related

World
Donald Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims
Update
World
Biden solidifies US election win, Trump says ‘time will tell’ if he stays in power

Fear and loathing at pro-Trump rally in DC

Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Fear and loathing at pro-Trump rally in DC

  • ‘It’s not over until the fat lady sings,’ protester tells Arab News
Updated 19 min 37 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

WASHINGTON DC: The French-American urban designer Pierre L’Enfant, who drew the basic blueprint for the US capital, wanted Washington DC’s architecture to reflect the most profound principles of the then-nascent American democracy.

The US Capitol was separated from the Supreme Court by Constitution Avenue, and from the White House by Pennsylvania Avenue, the state where the constitution was born, thus literally setting in stone the pillars of “separation of powers” and “checks and balances.”

But what was once thought of as a self-evident truth in American political life is now itself in the balance.

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election. While concession is said to be the only safeguard of American unity, it was not written in the constitution. The founding fathers left it to the moral character of the losing candidate.

Admitting defeat is an intimate decision, made throughout history by losing candidates at the moment the campaign manager enters the room and informs them of their loss.

The concession speech is the only move that can tame the anger of millions of the losing candidate’s supporters. It asks them to magnanimously join the winning side so political life can go on.

It was hard not to think of this underlying reality as thousands of Trump supporters flocked to the streets of the capital to contest the election result, a week after the presidential race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.

They chanted for Trump, falsely asserting that the vote was stolen, repeating similar claims and complaints by the president and his campaign.

Protesters arrived from all over the US. Caravans drove for long hours from Texas, Arizona and Florida. Some took the plane from Washington and California.

Young Pennsylvanians shared the four-hour ride into the city. Kentucky, Oklahoma, Maine, Michigan and Tennessee: They were all represented in the crowds.  

They held up giant signs calling ballots “fake” and Democrats “liars,” and accusing the latter of engaging in tyranny and “constitutional travesty.” Biden, according to them, is “looting America,” and for that his “days are numbered.”

The throng of Trump loyalists were delighted as the president’s motorcade wormed its way through them on his way to his golf course in nearby Virginia.

The protesters then headed to the Supreme Court, and shouted at the highest court in the land that “Trump won.”

An anti-abortion woman who was holding a picture of an 11-week-old fetus chanted with her group that “God won” and “Jesus has won in Trump.”

Over 90 organizations nationwide took part in the protests. White nationalists and other far-right groups did attend, looking like a militia about to invade the State Capitol, but they were not armed.

A pro-Biden young woman called to passersby: “Hi losers! Nice to meet you, losers!” She provoked some back and forth, with one man joking with her: “You’re as good as Biden at drawing crowds.” She was standing by herself.

Another Biden supporter held a sign saying “Trump is over,” but he offered the Republican crowd “free hugs” and “no hard feelings.”

There was a collective rehashing of all the fears that were stoked during this year’s election campaigns.

Donning a Make America Great Again hat and draped in the national flag, Denise from Texas quoted the Book of Ecclesiastes: “A wise man turns to the right. A fool to the left.”

She told Arab News: “There’s some fraud that has been noted in major media … Any fraud in our election is too much fraud. It’s a slippery slope.”

She added: “We don’t want socialism. We have people here from the (former) Soviet Union who are crying for people to listen to what socialism really means. Investigate. Google Venezuela, the Soviet Union, Kosovo.”

A broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly, with no more than the usual minor hiccups.

The issues that Trump’s campaign has been raising are typical in every election: Problems with signatures, secret envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, and the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost.

With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, election experts agree that none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome. But Anna from Virginia told Arab News: “It’s not over until the fat lady sings.”

Topics: US Trump

Related

World
Donald Trump supporters gather in Washington as he pushes false election claims
World
Trump skips Southeast Asia summit for third year in a row

Latest updates

Hamilton wins record-equalling seventh F1 world title
UN: Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000
Fear and loathing at pro-Trump rally in DC
Trump acknowledges Biden 'won' the US election, but says it was 'rigged'
Five things we learned from Saudi’s victory over Jamaica

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.