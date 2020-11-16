You are here

  • Home
  • 5 million flu vaccines given in 2020

5 million flu vaccines given in 2020

Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybvck

Updated 11 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

5 million flu vaccines given in 2020

  • A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom with 16 individuals reported to have died in the past 24 hours
Updated 11 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health said that it has achieved its goal of raising community awareness about the importance of flu vaccine inoculations.
Minster of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that 1 million flu vaccines were given in 2016, and more than 5 million in 2020.
Ministry spokesman, Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly, announced at Sunday’s press briefing that cases in the Kingdom were stable but that there had been a 7 percent spike in the number of critical care patients.
He said that a recent spike in the number of cases in Madinah were due to gatherings that did not adhere to precautionary measures and health protocols, especially large gatherings. Madinah recorded 23 cases on Sunday and numbers there have been fluctuating for weeks, at times leading to the city having the highest number of daily recorded cases.
Saudi Arabia reported the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since April on Sunday with 305 cases recorded.

FASTFACT

The total number of infected people in the Kingdom reached 353,255.

With Sunday’s confirmed cases, the total number of infected people in the Kingdom reached 353,255. Of the new cases, 57 were recorded in Riyadh, 47 in Yanbu, 23 in Madinah, 12 in Jeddah, 12 in Makkah, 9 in Hofuf and 6 in Dammam.
There are currently 7,294 active cases, 810 of which require critical care. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 340,304 after 357 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,657 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom with 16 individuals reported to have died in the past 24 hours.
A total of 44,855 new polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours as the Kingdom continues its fight against the COVID-19 infection.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ministry of Culture releases mini-documentary on Tuwaiq Palace
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s nature reserves thrive in bid to replenish numbers of threatened animals

Saudi Ministry of Culture releases mini-documentary on Tuwaiq Palace

Photo/Social media
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi Ministry of Culture releases mini-documentary on Tuwaiq Palace

  • “The wall” refers to the 800-meter-long “Living Wall,” which winds on itself and wraps around the palace’s lush garden
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Continuing their efforts to preserve significant aspects of Saudi heritage, the Ministry of Culture has released a short documentary film highlighting the beauty and architectural prowess of one of the country’s most incredible buildings, Tuwaiq Palace.
The 10-minute video, which can be viewed on the ministry’s Twitter account, features a look at the history of the palace, insights into the design process and sweeping views of the building that will mesmerize those who have never seen the palace’s interior before.
The building has long been considered an architectural marvel and a city landmark. Built in 1985 and located in the Diplomatic Quarter of Riyadh, Tuwaiq Palace is the award-winning lovechild of a collaboration between Saudi design company Omrania, German architect Frei Otto (Germany), and British services firm Buro Happold.
Basem Al-Shihabi, Omrania’s managing director since 1973, talks in the film about the history of the design process and explains why the building stands out from others in its category.
“The appeal of Tuwaiq Palace lies in its design — the harmony between the interior and the exterior. The dimensions, and the way the materials juxtapose and come together. And the variations in the height of the ceilings versus the depth of the floors from one section to another,” he said.
The 24,000-square-meter building is equipped for recreational, social, dining, banqueting, conference, and accommodation functions, a favorite of ambassadors and foreign dignitaries for the celebration of their countries’ national and independence day celebrations, and is even available for weddings.
Saudi architect Mai Alkhaldi told Arab News that the building is “visually stunning,” and that no other Saudi architectural landmark has quite the same visual appeal.
“It’s not an ordinary building; it’s extraordinary. The shapes, the structure, and of course, the wall. Over three decades old and the structure is still as amazing as ever,” she said.

HIGHLIGHT

The 10-minute video, which can be viewed on the ministry’s Twitter account, features a look at the history of the palace.

“The wall” refers to the 800-meter-long “Living Wall,” which winds on itself and wraps around the palace’s lush garden. Five tensile structure “tents” cover sports facilities and distinct landscaping in the inner gardens and outer spaces generated by the winding wall, giving the palace its unique shape and structure.
According to the co-designers at Omrania, the palace was designed to touch on two local archetypes, the fortress and the tent, and incorporate the natural phenomenon of the oasis.
“Much of development in Saudi Arabia during the 1980s was based on glossy western building models. Tuwaiq Palace is a bold departure from that trend, touching instead upon easily understood signals from past desert civilizations. This reinterpretation is a daring confrontation with and successful marriage of tradition and high tech,” says the company’s website.
As the building turns 35 years old this year, many Saudis consider Tuwaiq Palace to be unmatched among Saudi landmarks. Alkhaldi is no exception to this.
“Tuwaiq is such a unique building. Every part of it is different, yet all of it comes together so beautifully. Nothing else can really compare. Not truly,” she said.

Topics: Tuwaiq palace

Related

Saudi Arabia
20 sculptors to take part in 2nd Tuwaiq symposium in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
ThePlace: Tuwaiq escarpment, a beautiful view of the ‘Edge of the World’

Latest updates

5 million flu vaccines given in 2020
Saudi stock market rises as financial shares gain strength
Emily Kristine Pedersen wins Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Post-Brexit trade talks enter crunch week
Saudi Ministry of Culture releases mini-documentary on Tuwaiq Palace

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.