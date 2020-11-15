You are here

Officials discuss ties for Yemen relief projects

Photo/SPA
Photo/SPA
SPA

  Al-Moallem and Bieler discussed the scope of cooperation in joint humanitarian projects in Yemen
SPA

RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, director of the Health and Environmental Aid Department of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), held a virtual meeting with Antoine Bieler, international representative of Doctors Without Borders in the Middle East.
Al-Moallem and Bieler discussed the scope of cooperation in joint humanitarian projects in Yemen, especially in the health sector, and the work that KSrelief has done to fight the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as ways to draw lessons from executed projects and measure their impact.

Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

SPA

  CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction
SPA

RIYADH: At least 60,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided in public locations across Saudi Arabia as part of a Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) initiative.
Hospitals, malls, public parks and the Two Holy Mosques will be among locations to get free Wi-Fi access, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. The initiative includes free access to the public Wi-Fi network for each service provider for up to two hours per day in a number of Saudi cities.
CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction.

