RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, director of the Health and Environmental Aid Department of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), held a virtual meeting with Antoine Bieler, international representative of Doctors Without Borders in the Middle East.
Al-Moallem and Bieler discussed the scope of cooperation in joint humanitarian projects in Yemen, especially in the health sector, and the work that KSrelief has done to fight the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as ways to draw lessons from executed projects and measure their impact.
Officials discuss ties for Yemen relief projects
