Officials discuss ties for Yemen relief projects

Saudi Arabia to provide 60,000 free Wi-Fi points

RIYADH: At least 60,000 free Wi-Fi hotspots will be provided in public locations across Saudi Arabia as part of a Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) initiative.

Hospitals, malls, public parks and the Two Holy Mosques will be among locations to get free Wi-Fi access, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday. The initiative includes free access to the public Wi-Fi network for each service provider for up to two hours per day in a number of Saudi cities.

CITC has worked with telecom providers to implement the initiative and will continue to oversee its introduction.