Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest

Pakistan has lodged a complaint with France over what it called a ‘systematic Islamophobic campaign’ in the European nation. (AFP)
  • A rally in the neighboring city of Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan authorities sealed off a major road into the capital Islamabad for a second day Monday as a far-right religious party held fresh anti-France protests.
A rally in the neighboring city of Rawalpindi which attracted up to 5,000 people on Sunday spilled over into Monday, with around a thousand protesters gathered at the roadblock preventing them from entering the capital.
Commuters faced lengthy delays on alternative routes into the city.
Mobile phone services were restored around lunchtime on Monday, after being suspended for more than 24 hours to prevent rally organizers from coordinating with each other.
Pakistan has seen small and scattered protests over the past few weeks in response to French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks on Islam.
The French president spoke out after an extremist beheaded a teacher near Paris after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad during a class on free speech. All depictions of the Prophet are forbidden by Islam.
The president said the teacher “was killed because Islamists want our future.”
Macron’s comments triggered anger across the Muslim world, with tens of thousands in Pakistan, neighboring Iran and other Muslim countries in South Asia flooding the streets and organizing anti-French boycotts.
Pakistan has lodged a complaint with France over what it called a “systematic Islamophobic campaign” in the European nation.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the French president of attacking the Muslim faith and urged Islamic countries to work together to counter what he called growing repression in Europe.
Blasphemy is a particularly contentious issue in ultra-conservative Pakistan, where anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures can face the death penalty.
Rights groups have urged the country to reform its blasphemy legislation because it is often abused to settle personal vendettas.
Sunday’s march was organized by hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, whose party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), is known for violent protests over the issue.
In 2018, the country was paralyzed by TLP rallies following the acquittal of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who had been accused of disrespecting the Prophet Muhammad.

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Monday push for tougher curbs including masks in all schools, smaller class sizes and drastic limits on contacts to bring down coronavirus infections in Germany.
Outside work or school, contact between people should also be “restricted to those from another fixed household,” according to a proposal by Merkel’s office and which would be put to regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states later Monday.
Europe’s biggest economy began a new round of shutdowns in November, closing restaurants, cultural venues and leisure facilities to curb transmission of COVID-19.
But while new cases are plateauing, the daily numbers are still too high for officials to determine the infection chain and thereby break the transmission.
During talks to take stock of the situation, Merkel will seek to get state premiers to sign up to drastically limiting contacts.
All private parties should be canceled until Christmas, the document proposes.
Children and youths should pick just one specific friend to meet up with outside school hours.
To ensure that schools are kept open as long as possible, the chancellery has also suggested that classes “without exceptions be broken up into fixed groups, where the size of groups in classrooms are halved compared to normal operations.”
An alternative is to use larger rooms for classes, according to the draft.
The document also urges anyone with signs of a cold, including a cough or runny nose, to self-isolate for five to seven days until they are free of symptoms again.
Germany has fared relatively well in the first wave of the pandemic, but numbers have dramatically shot up in the autumn.
On Monday, it reported 10,824 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing total infections to date to 801,327. Some 12,547 people have died from the virus.

