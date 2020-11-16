Diesel, Only The Brave Foundation launch face mask range to benefit Lebanon

DUBAI: Italian fashion brand Diesel announced on Monday that it will launch limited edition face masks in collaboration with non-profit organization Only The Brave (OTB) Foundation to support Beirut.

One hundred percent of the profits made from the shields will go towards the reconstruction and repair efforts in Beirut, following the devastating explosion that ripped through the city’s port on Aug. 4.

The masks, designed to be breathable, ecologically-friendly, washable and recyclable, are triple-layered, and have a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent, both outwards and when breathing in.

Diesel and OTB will also support My School Pulse, a Lebanese non-profit organization that helps educate children with cancer in hospitals through tailor-made mentoring projects.