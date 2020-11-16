You are here

  Diesel, Only The Brave Foundation launch face mask range to benefit Lebanon

Diesel, Only The Brave Foundation launch face mask range to benefit Lebanon

Diesel will launch limited edition face masks. (Diesel)
DUBAI: Italian fashion brand Diesel announced on Monday that it will launch limited edition face masks in collaboration with non-profit organization Only The Brave (OTB) Foundation to support Beirut.  

One hundred percent of the profits made from the shields will go towards the reconstruction and repair efforts in Beirut, following the devastating explosion that ripped through the city’s port on Aug. 4. 

The masks, designed to be breathable, ecologically-friendly, washable and recyclable, are triple-layered, and have a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent, both outwards and when breathing in. 

Diesel and OTB will also support My School Pulse, a Lebanese non-profit organization that helps educate children with cancer in hospitals through tailor-made mentoring projects.

Nora Attal and family star in new campaign 

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal has landed herself a new fashion campaign, but this time it’s with her family. 

The 21-year-old stars alongside her father, mother, brother and sister in a campaign for US fashion label Ralph Lauren. 

Attal and her family, like many of the families featured in this year’s Holiday campaign, expressed how grateful they were to be together during these uncertain times.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the brand’s Instagram account, the London-based model said: “It’s such a blessing when you’re surrounded by the people you love. For me, family is the ultimate gift.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile father-of-three Charlie Attal said: “I think the more time you spend together, the more you start to understand each other. Even though our family was separated for a short time, this year made us much closer.”

