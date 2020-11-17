You are here

Thai royalists call for no changes to constitution

Thai royalists rally in front of the parliament in Bangkok to show their opposition towards the proposed motion to amend the Constitution on articles related to the monarchy on Nov. 17, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • ‘Amending the constitution is going to lead to the abolition of the monarchy’
  • ‘We don’t want them to amend anything on the monarchy’
BANGKOK: Hundreds of Thai royalists in yellow shirts demonstrated outside parliament on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to reject changes to the constitution drawn up by the country’s former military junta in response to mounting anti-government protests.
Demonstrations were due to be held later by anti-government protesters, who are seeking the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army ruler, and reforms to curb the powers of the monarchy.
“Amending the constitution is going to lead to the abolition of the monarchy,” royalist leader Warong Dechgitvigrom told reporters at the demonstration, several hundred meters from the parliament building, which was encircled with police barricades built from concrete blocks and barbed wire.
Lawmakers are due to discuss several proposals for the way in which the constitution can be amended — some of which would exclude the possibility of changes to the way King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy is treated under the constitution.
There is also discussion of the role of the Senate, which was entirely selected by Prayuth’s former junta and helped ensure that he kept power with a parliamentary majority after a disputed election last year. Prayuth says the vote was fair.
Protests since July initially targeted Prayuth and constitutional change, but have since called for the monarch’s role to be more clearly accountable under the constitution and for the reversal of changes that gave the current king personal control of the royal fortune and some army units.
“We don’t want them to amend anything on the monarchy,” said Samutprakan Chum, a 58-year-old royalist. “The monarchy is heavenly, we are down in hell, we are far beneath them, we have to know our place.”

Russia reports record high 442 coronavirus deaths, 22,410 new infections

  • Russia’s national coronavirus tally is now at 1,971,013 cases
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record high of 442 deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the official death toll to 33,931.
Authorities also reported 22,410 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,882 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,971,013.

