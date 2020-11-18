You are here

WPP announces another merger, fusing Geometry and VMLY&R

Zaira Lakhpatwala

  VMLY&R Commerce, which will operate as a distinct company within the VMLY&R global network, will be fully operational from Jan. 1, 2021, according to the announcement
Advertising group WPP has announced the merger of its Geometry and VMLY&R global businesses to form VMLY&R Commerce, a new end-to-end “creative commerce company” combining the talent and scale of both.

It comes just days after WPP announced the merger of its Grey and AKQA agencies to form AKQA Group.

VMLY&R Commerce, which will operate as a distinct company within the VMLY&R global network, will be fully operational from Jan. 1, 2021, according to the announcement. The integration of the agencies’ teams and assets will continue throughout the year.

WPP said that the merger will combine the commerce capabilities of both businesses to serve clients at a time of unprecedented global growth in e-commerce. The newly formed agency will be led by Beth Ann Kaminkow, previously the global CEO of Geometry. It aims to help connected brands grow by unifying client strategies around commerce to drive brand equity and conversion.

“Consumer experiences today are centered on commerce, making it increasingly important to our clients’ marketing and media decisions,” said Kaminkow. “As the pandemic accelerates new consumer behaviors and expectations, commerce is fast becoming the next channel for the most creative engagements and experiences.

“With the launch of VMLY&R Commerce, we can now offer our clients creative commerce at scale, harnessing data and technology to build brands and sell products across channels.”

Geometry has proven to be a key partner in helping clients navigate the new commerce landscape, according to the merger announcement, while VMLY&R has also experienced substantial momentum across its customer experience practice, expanding its e-commerce business with client partners.

The merger aims to provide a best-in-class, end-to-end service to clients, leveraging the combined assets of the Geometry and VMLY&R networks, which between them have more than 11,000 employees in 80 countries.

It will use Geometry’s proprietary Living Commerce platform to guide strategic commerce consultation, development and activation across retail, design, experiential and innovation disciplines. The platform provides insight into how, when and why people buy, to deliver creative commerce solutions.

“I’m thrilled to work with Beth Ann on the evolution of our collective commerce offering through VMLY&R Commerce,” said Jon Cook, VMLY&R’s global CEO. “We have been partnering closely across many clients and it is clear we share a vision and belief in the role commerce plays in a consumer’s journey and creating connected brands.

“Importantly, we both have a deep passion for leading our businesses with a focus on culture — both internally and with our client partners, which is essential in creating a new company built for the future.”

WPP CEO Mark Read said: “2020 has seen explosive growth in e-commerce as brands adapt to a new reality. This new company will offer outstanding creativity, industry-leading commerce expertise, and sophisticated data and technology skills to help brands grow in an omni-channel world. It also meets clients’ needs for simple, tightly integrated propositions from their marketing-services partners.”

Twitter shows character in fighting online abuse, putting users at ease

  Fleets is Twitter's answer to trying to put people at ease by only leaving their tweet available to view for 24 hours
RIYADH: When Twitter expanded its character limit from 140 to 280 in 2017, it was big news.

Since then, the platform has announced other audio-visual functions such as videos and audio tweets.

Now it is going one big step further with the launch of Fleets, or fleeting thoughts.

Twitter’s research has shown that some people find tweeting uncomfortable and are daunted by the prospect of expressing a public thought that will permanently stay on the platform with the added pressure of racking up likes and retweets.

Fleets is Twitter’s answer to trying to put people at ease by only leaving their tweet available to view for 24 hours.

Through testing in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, Twitter learned that Fleets helped users feel more comfortable joining the conversation. Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what was on their mind. And Twitter plans more tests to learn more.

Stickers and live broadcasting will soon be added to Fleets with the new feature positioned on its home page at the top of the timeline. People will be able to respond to a Fleet via direct messaging.

Joshua Harris, Twitter’s director of design, said: “This format might sound familiar and it might seem like we’re a little late to the game on this but we’ve been methodical in exploring the format and how it works for people on Twitter. And we realized through market tests research that it makes sense for our platform.”

Twitter is also taking audio as a medium to the next level. Audio or voice tweets, which were rolled out on iOS in June, will see some updates such as transcription, Android support, and introduction to direct messages in the coming months.

Taking this a step further, Twitter is launching Spaces as a test feature. “While voice tweets allow people to share what’s on their mind to broadcast their voice to start a conversation, we imagined a live audio space to be a place where people could communicate directly with one other person or a group of people,” said design director, Maya Gold Patterson.

“We are going to launch this first experiment of Spaces to a very small group of people; a group who are disproportionately impacted by abuse and harm on the platform – women and those from marginalized backgrounds.”

Spaces will have new features that will be announced based on the test experiment.

The virtual conversation also places great emphasis on safety. Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s global head of product, said: “In order for us to serve the public conversation, we need to make sure that the public conversation is easy.

“Now what that means for us, is people need to feel safe participating in conversations. People need to feel free of abuse and harassment.”

The company’s research found that most of the time people did not intend to break the rules or be rude and cruel.

“Of course, we do know that this is not indicative of everyone,” said Nikkia Reveillac, head of research. “We’ve discovered that there is a small group of people who are actually trying to do harm and actually trying to break the rules.

“They often lack the impulse control in that moment of having a bad day and feeling stressed out, so the question that we’re left with, and the one that forms the foundation for a lot of these outfits, is how can we remind them in those moments to be kinder?”

Christine Su, senior product manager at Twitter, said the company’s focus when it came to making Twitter a safe space, was on preventing harm before it happened. “We have expanded our rules around what it means to target individuals that belong to a certain group, if you’re intentionally trying to do harm.”

For instance, certain news stories and headlines could be a trigger and people tended to share these without reading them, she added. To combat this, Twitter had been testing gentle reminders or nudges encouraging those who had not clicked on the link before sharing to read the article first.

Initial research found that 40 percent more people clicked on an article link before sharing it after the feature was launched. It is now being rolled out globally.

Su said that on occasions it may take someone the user trusts to privately have a word with them. “So, we’re exploring methods of private feedback on the platform, as well as private apologies, and forgiveness.” That could be in the form of a notification, a gentle elbowing from a follower, or a nudge from the platform.

The company has also introduced features that provide users with more control such as a hide replies feature, which launched at the beginning of the year.

In the summer, Twitter also launched a conversation setting that allows users to control unwanted replies by starting with an open conversation and limiting it to a specific group or just one person. The features were received particularly well by women around the world.

Furthermore, research showed that people who had faced harassment on the platform were three times more likely to use these conversation controls and even if they were not necessarily using it, they felt more comfortable having conversations on the platform.

Behind the scenes, Twitter is working with its algorithms and machine learning to prevent harmful instances, which has resulted in 50 percent of tweets that break Twitter’s rules being removed from the platform before they are reported.

However, Su pointed out that there was still more work to be done in this area. “I’ll be the first to say that number can and should go up and we will continue to do work there.”

