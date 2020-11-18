You are here

  • Home
  • Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle

Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle

Germany’s coach Joachim Loew stands at the bench during the UEFA Nations League game between Spain and Germany at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, November 17, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle

  • The 6-0 drubbing in Seville on Tuesday was Germany’s heaviest defeat for 89 years as Spain completely dominated the Nations League match
  • Loew led Germany to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but the credit from that triumph was largely dissipated by the debacle at the 2018 finals in Russia
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago

BERLIN: Germany coach Joachim Loew faces the biggest crisis of his 14-year reign after his side crashed to a historic defeat to Spain, with former players and the media questioning Wednesday whether he should lead the team into next year’s European championship finals.
The 6-0 drubbing in Seville on Tuesday was Germany’s heaviest defeat for 89 years as Spain completely dominated the Nations League match.
The Bild daily was blunt, headlining its coverage: “Loew should offer to resign.”
“Just seven months before the Euro, the German FA has to answer the question whether Joachim Loew is still the right man for the tournament,” the paper said.
Ferran Torres scored a brilliant hat-trick as Spain attacked at will with Loew’s Germany side offering little resistance as they slumped to their heaviest defeat since losing 6-0 in Berlin against Austria in 1931.
Loew batted off questions about his future in the post-match press conference.
“You have to ask others. I can’t answer that spontaneously,” he replied when asked if he was worried about his job.
Loew led Germany to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but the credit from that triumph was largely dissipated by the debacle at the 2018 finals in Russia when Germany crashed out in the group phase.
His contract with the German Football Association runs until the 2022 World Cup and Loew still appears to have the support of Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff.
“The confidence is completely there,” Bierhoff insisted in the wake of the drubbing, but promised a “hard analysis.”
Bierhoff pointed to a lineup on Tuesday containing veteran players Manuel Neuer, Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos as proof that “lack of experience of the players is no excuse.”
Bierhoff though said he intended to be in his job next year, telling FAZ newspaper: “The path that the national coach has taken, I will follow up to and including the European Championship.”
Bastian Schweinsteiger, who won the 2014 World Cup under Loew, was horrified by the performance.
“It did not feel like a team — there were no commands” in the German ranks, said the 36-year-old former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder, who is now a media pundit.
“You only heard the Spanish talking. You have to change something. The German national team can’t play like that.
“There are certain values, which I didn’t see on the pitch.”
Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the humiliation in Spain begs the questions “How much longer with Jogi Loew?.”
Magazine Sport Bild reported the German FA are toying with the idea of Bayern coach Hansi Flick replacing Loew, but that is unlikely to happen before the Euro 2020 finals.
Schweinsteiger reignited the debate about whether three other veteran players who Loew has sidelined from the national team — Mats Hummels and Bayern’s Champions League-winning pair Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller — should be reinstated.
Loew told all three in 2019 that their Germany careers were over, yet the trio are all currently in great form for their clubs.
“This is the German team, it has to bring together the best players,” Schweinsteiger said, adding that Mueller and Boateng would be in his team for Euro 2020 if he were coach.
Arsenal’s German midfielder Mesut Ozil — another player who has not featured since the 2018 World Cup slump — agreed, tweeting: “Time to take @JeromeBoateng back.”
However, ex-Germany and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann warned that the louder the calls to recall the trio, the less likely Loew is to listen.
“I have the feeling, the more calls there are for them to return, the less he wants to do it,” Hamann told Sky Sports. “He seems to be very stubborn about it.”
Time is running out for Loew to prove he can turn things around before the Euro 2020 finals, postponed from last year, kick off in June with Germany in a tough group including reigning champions Portugal and World Cup holders France.

‘New challenges’ hit Australian Open warm-up events

Updated 18 November 2020
AFP

‘New challenges’ hit Australian Open warm-up events

  • ATP says arrivals originally planned for December are now uncertain, potentially disrupting the packed January schedule
  • It is unclear whether players will be allowed to train during quarantine
Updated 18 November 2020
AFP

MELBOURNE: Lead-up events to the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam were thrown into doubt Wednesday after organizers flagged “new challenges” around players arriving in the country during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a message to players the ATP, the men’s tennis tour, said arrivals originally planned for December were now uncertain, potentially disrupting the packed January schedule.
With players facing a 14-day quarantine, any delay could make it difficult to hold the high-profile ATP Cup and other tournaments before the Australian Open’s scheduled start on January 18 in Melbourne.
“In discussions with Tennis Australia over the past 24 hours, we have been informed there are some new challenges around the previously planned arrival dates for players and team members,” read the ATP’s message, which was tweeted by world number 193 Lukas Lacko.
“We understand there is uncertainty about the start of the 2021 season, and we are working as hard as possible to deliver the best possible calendar of events,” the ATP added.
International travel to Australia is still tightly controlled and all overseas arrivals must quarantine for two weeks, while individual states also have their own coronavirus restrictions.
It’s also unclear whether players will be allowed to train during quarantine.
Tennis Australia on Monday flagged plans to move warm-up events from Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide and Canberra to the state of Victoria, to mitigate against any possible state border closures.
But Victoria’s state premier Dan Andrews said the move was “not a done deal,” particularly since Melbourne only recently emerged from a month-long lockdown.
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the virus, with just over 27,700 cases and 907 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.
But an outbreak in South Australia, which neighbors Victoria, triggered a six-day lockdown Wednesday as officials rush to contain a cluster in Adelaide.

Topics: Australian Open tennis

Related

Sport
Novak Djokovic using warm-up tournaments to test Australian Open fitness
Sport
Novak Djokovic hits out at Australian Open organizers over heat safety

Latest updates

Germany turns on coach Loew after Spain debacle
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths
Jordan, Bahrain and UAE discuss peace for Palestinians in Abu Dhabi summit
Huda Beauty beats out Kylie Cosmetics as most in-demand beauty brand of the year
Australian women subjected to invasive examinations at Doha airport say Qatar has not contacted them

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.