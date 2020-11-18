New Zealand police introduce hijab for female Muslim officers

LONDON: New Zealand’s police force has introduced a hijab option in its official uniform in a bid to encourage more Muslim women to join the service.
Constable Zeena Ali will become the force’s first member to wear the specially designed hijab as part of her uniform.
Ali, who gained her current rank in the wake of the Christchurch terror attack, said the introduction of the hijab means Muslim women “who may not have previously considered policing can do so now.”
“I was training to enter the police service when the Christchurch terror attack happened. If I has been a fully fledged constable then, I would have gone down to support the victims and their families,” she said.
Ali said that she had taken part in the design process for the hijab, and was grateful to the Royal New Zealand Police College staff for organizing halal meals and making a prayer room available during her training.
“I am thrilled the police went out of their way to make sure the hijab I have meets health and safety requirements as well as my own personal needs.”
The UK’s London Metropolitan Police approved a uniform hijab in 2001, with Police Scotland following 15 years later.
Victorian policewoman Maha Sukkar was the first officer in Australia to wear a hijab as part of her uniform in 2004.
