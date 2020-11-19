You are here

Imran Khan visits Kabul amid peace talks stalemate

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani attend their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (R) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (L) inspect a guard of honour ahead of their joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (C) gestures to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) during a guard of honour ahead of their joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on November 19, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 19 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

  • Khan’s one-day visit was his first trip to the Afghan capital since assuming office in 2018
  • Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government began in September in Doha but have stalled
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday arrived in Kabul to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani amid stalled peace talks between the Afghanistan government and Taliban.

Khan’s one-day visit was his first trip to the Afghan capital since assuming office in 2018.

It is the highest-profile visit by a foreign official since peace talks began between the Taliban and the Afghan government in the Qatari capital of Doha in September and comes at a time when the negotiations have hit a stalemate and violence in Afghanistan is on the rise.

The Pakistani PM’s trip took place just days after the US administration decided to reduce its military presence in Afghanistan by January, ahead of a complete withdrawal of its forces next spring.

Many Afghan and US officials believe that Pakistan has influence over the Taliban and can convince their top leaders to move toward a cease-fire.

During a joint press conference at the presidential palace in Kabul, Ghani described the visit as “historic,” while Khan recalled the role Islamabad had played in persuading the Taliban to take part in intra-Afghan discussions.

“We are assuring you that we will do more than your expectation,” Khan said.

“The whole idea of coming at the time that violence is increasing here is to show you Mr. President that we, the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan, have only one concern what you are feeling. We want peace for the people of Afghanistan, who have suffered for the past four decades.”

Ghani’s spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi, told media after the conference that the two leaders had also discussed “mutual issues related to business, trade, economic cooperation, and security.”

The premier’s visit followed a new wave of mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad, after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of harboring Taliban leaders on its soil and supporting their cross-border attacks on Afghan and foreign troops.

Islamabad has always rejected the accusations and expressed concerns that India, who has lately forged close ties with Kabul, was using Afghanistan to undermine Pakistan’s security — claims India has always denied.

Khan had pointed out this concern during an Islamabad visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, head of the Afghan National Council for Reconciliation and Afghanistan’s chief peace negotiator.

Ahmad Saeedi, a former Afghan diplomat in Pakistan, told Arab News that by making the trip to Kabul, Khan was trying to highlight to the world and the upcoming US administration of American President-elect Joe Biden that Pakistan was playing its part in the Afghan peace process and could “break the deadlock in Afghan peace talks.”

He said: “I think Pakistan can play an important role in the peace process if it wants when its concerns are addressed by Kabul. We know that as much as the Taliban are part of the problem, the government (Kabul) is too, and Pakistan has its influence.”

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Reuters

  • Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism
Reuters

PARIS: Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilize an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.
The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.
Khazzani allegedly opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe on Aug. 21, 2015.
The witnesses said that moments after the train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015, Khazzani emerged from the toilet, bare-chested and armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
In a statement to investigators and read in court, a French citizen, who wanted to remain anonyous, said that as he realized what was happening, he grabbed the attacker by the neck, pushing him into a corner so he could not use his weapon.
“Without thinking, I jumped on him with my two hands and squeezed hard while strangling him,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Damien.
Damien, who was 28 at the time, said he managed to restrain Khazzani for about 15 seconds.
“Then he turned toward me and trained his gun on me. I think his weapon failed as I did not hear a gunshot,” he said.
Fellow passenger Mark Moogalian, a US-born Frenchman who was 51 at the time of the attack, told the court he had been intrigued to see Khazzani enter the lavatory with a suitcase and had gone to check. Moogalian and Damien were outside the restroom as Khazzani emerged.
After rushing back to his seat to tell his wife to take cover, Moogalian managed to wrest the Kalashnikov from Khazzani and ran away, shouting “I got the gun,” before Khazzani shot him in the back with a handgun.
Moogalian told the court that as he fell to the ground and thought he was going to die, he saw Khazzani bending over him to recuperate the Kalashnikov.
“I thought he was going to finish me off, but he did not shoot as the weapon jammed,” he said, adding that he then saw another passenger, US soldier Spencer Stone, “fly through the air” and jump on Khazzani.
“I was so happy that the cavalry had arrived,” said Moogalian, who played himself in Clint Eastwood’s movie about the attack, “The 15:17 to Paris.”
Moogalian said that to him, the real heros were Damien and Stone, who overpowered Khazzani with the help of two American childhood friends with whom he was taking a trip through Europe.
Despite being cut in the hand, neck and head with a box-cutter by Khazzani, Stone — who was trained as a medic — staunched Moogalian’s bleeding and until the train stopped.
While other passengers tied up Khazzani with neckties, Damien went to check other carriages for other attackers and warned the train manager.
Prosecutors have said Khazzani’s attack was premeditated. He allegedly listened to audio on social media calling on Muslims to take up arms in the name of the Prophet. He faces life in jail if convicted.
France was at the time still recovering from the trauma of attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. Three months later, a squad of jihadists would strike again, killing 130 people in coordinated attacks on the capital.

