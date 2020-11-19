You are here

  • Home
  • Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says

Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says

Migrants disembark a boat on the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, July 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/63pwf

Updated 19 November 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Pandemic adds to Italy migrant burden, minister says

  • Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese: Facing the influx has been made more complicated by the pandemic
  • Lamorgese: Once they arrive in Italy, we organize repatriations – that’s the only way we have to save lives and avoid tragedies
Updated 19 November 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: North African migrant arrivals in Italy have trebled this year, with about 40 percent originating from Tunisia, the Italian government has said.

During questions in the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said: “Facing the influx has been made more complicated by the pandemic.”

She added that migrant arrivals in Italy increased to 32,000 this year, with a reported 38.7 percent of the new arrivals from Tunisia.

“Numbers of repatriations are always limited compared with the number of migrants arrivals,” she said.

There were 2,988 readmissions carried out this year, including 1,564 to Tunisia.

About 1,200 people were transferred following “the agreement recently signed between Italian and Tunisian authorities that allowed 10 additional flights on top of the usual two that are scheduled every month for repatriation purposes,” Lamorgese added.

“We are the border country with the most positive feedback in terms of readmissions,” she told the Italian Parliament.

The minister also mentioned the issue of illegal migrants in the so-called “CPR” migrant detention and repatriation centers. Sicily is home to many of the centers, as is the island of Lampedusa, which is easily reached from Tunisia.

The centers have faced severe overcrowding in recent months, with only 1,525 spaces available nationwide. Several NGOs have criticized the situation in statements to the Italian press.

Lamorgese said the overcrowding issue can be blamed on Italian legislation that allows detention of migrants for up to 180 days for identification and asylum request purposes.

The minister is planning to draft a law that will reduce the 180-day time period, but warned that existing infrastructure is “insufficient for the numbers on Italian territory and more CPR centers will need to be set up.”

Lamorgese said that during an EU Council of Interior Ministers meeting she “asked for agreements at a European level with African countries to have more impact on repatriations.”

She added that she was “absolutely satisfied” with a new pact on migration and asylum designed by the European Commission to replace the Dublin regulation.

However, she said: “This new pact does not satisfy the countries of first arrival. There are issues that we are bringing forward as part of our negotiations, but I think it will be difficult to conclude something beyond general guidelines. We still need intense negotiations on single aspects by European countries.”

The minister also announced that a new meeting with Tunisian authorities on migration issues “could take place in December.”

She will renew a proposal for cooperation with the Tunisian Coast Guard so that migrants can be rescued by the Italian military after being alerted of departures.

“Once they arrive in Italy, we organize repatriations. That’s the only way we have to save lives and avoid tragedies,” she said.

Lamorgese said that regular migration flow “should be encouraged at a government level in order to decrease the relevance of criminal networks that traffic human beings.”

She also reiterated the parliamentary majority supporting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s work to lift the cap on the number of migrants allowed into Italy.

The cap was set two years ago by her predecessor in the Interior Ministry, the anti-migrant leader of the Northern League party Matteo Salvini.

The coronavirus pandemic has also been a “complicating factor for all states,” the minister said.

She said Italy has five quarantine ships on the Sicilian coast housing 2,730 people.

As of Nov. 17, 9 percent of people on quarantine ships had tested positive for coronavirus, while 1.56 percent tested positive in hosting centers.

Topics: Italy Tunisia migrants Luciana Lamorgese

Related

World
German captain becomes anti-populist heroine in Italy migrant standoff
World
360 migrants leave Italy migrant ‘ghost ship’

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands

  • Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

PARIS: Two French citizens described to a court in Paris on Thursday how they used their bare hands to disarm and immobilize an Islamist gunman in an attack on a high-speed train in France in 2015.
The testimony was given in the trial of Moroccan national Ayoub El-Khazzani, who is accused of attempted murder with intent to commit terrorism.
Khazzani allegedly opened fire aboard a Thalys train traveling through Northern Europe on Aug. 21, 2015.
The witnesses said that moments after the train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015, Khazzani emerged from the toilet, bare-chested and armed with a Kalashnikov rifle.
In a statement to investigators and read in court, a French citizen, who wanted to remain anonyous, said that as he realized what was happening, he grabbed the attacker by the neck, pushing him into a corner so he could not use his weapon.
“Without thinking, I jumped on him with my two hands and squeezed hard while strangling him,” said the man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Damien.
Damien, who was 28 at the time, said he managed to restrain Khazzani for about 15 seconds.
“Then he turned toward me and trained his gun on me. I think his weapon failed as I did not hear a gunshot,” he said.
Fellow passenger Mark Moogalian, a US-born Frenchman who was 51 at the time of the attack, told the court he had been intrigued to see Khazzani enter the lavatory with a suitcase and had gone to check. Moogalian and Damien were outside the restroom as Khazzani emerged.
After rushing back to his seat to tell his wife to take cover, Moogalian managed to wrest the Kalashnikov from Khazzani and ran away, shouting “I got the gun,” before Khazzani shot him in the back with a handgun.
Moogalian told the court that as he fell to the ground and thought he was going to die, he saw Khazzani bending over him to recuperate the Kalashnikov.
“I thought he was going to finish me off, but he did not shoot as the weapon jammed,” he said, adding that he then saw another passenger, US soldier Spencer Stone, “fly through the air” and jump on Khazzani.
“I was so happy that the cavalry had arrived,” said Moogalian, who played himself in Clint Eastwood’s movie about the attack, “The 15:17 to Paris.”
Moogalian said that to him, the real heros were Damien and Stone, who overpowered Khazzani with the help of two American childhood friends with whom he was taking a trip through Europe.
Despite being cut in the hand, neck and head with a box-cutter by Khazzani, Stone — who was trained as a medic — staunched Moogalian’s bleeding and until the train stopped.
While other passengers tied up Khazzani with neckties, Damien went to check other carriages for other attackers and warned the train manager.
Prosecutors have said Khazzani’s attack was premeditated. He allegedly listened to audio on social media calling on Muslims to take up arms in the name of the Prophet. He faces life in jail if convicted.
France was at the time still recovering from the trauma of attacks in Paris seven months earlier against the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket. Three months later, a squad of jihadists would strike again, killing 130 people in coordinated attacks on the capital.

Topics: terror attack

Related

World
Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train
World
US men who thwarted France train attack to be honored in California

Latest updates

US-Palestine nationals denounce Pompeo visit
Adidas signs partnership with Saudi gaming body
At France train attack trial passengers recount stopping gunman with bare hands
US government recommends not traveling over Thanksgiving
Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency confirms its global importance: Saudi investment minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.