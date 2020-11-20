Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels fire rockets into Bahir Dar city

‘Substantial’ part of Spanish population to be vaccinated in first half of 2021, PM says

MADRID: A substantial part of the Spanish population will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first half of 2021, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Friday.

Sanchez said the government will unveil a coronavirus vaccination plan next Tuesday. He did not give any details.

The government has created a special committee to establish who would be vaccinated first, when a vaccine is available.