Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels fire rockets into Bahir Dar city

“The rockets have caused no damage on Bahir Dar,” the regional government said. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

  • “The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1:40 a.m. in Bahir Dar,” the government said
ADDIS ABABA: A rocket attack by Ethiopia’s Tigray rebel forces on the city of Bahir Dar in the Amhara region caused no damage, the regional government said on Friday.
“The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1:40 a.m. in Bahir Dar,” the government’s communications office said on its Facebook page. “The rockets have caused no damage on Bahir Dar.”

