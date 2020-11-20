You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) arrives for a tour of the Friends of Zion Museum on November 20, 2020, in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9thqs

Updated 20 November 2020
AP

Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists

  • Christian Zionism is a belief by some Christians that the return of the Jews to the Holy Land and the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 were in accordance with biblical prophecy
Updated 20 November 2020
AP

JERUSALEM: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrapped up a trip to Israel on Friday with a visit to a museum in Jerusalem that honors Christian Zionists and was founded by a prominent evangelical adviser to the Trump administration.
The museum visit came a day after Pompeo became the first secretary of state to visit an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank. He also announced a new policy allowing settlement products exported to the US to be labeled “made in Israel” and a new initiative to combat the Palestinian-led international boycott movement.
Christian Zionism is a belief by some Christians that the return of the Jews to the Holy Land and the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 were in accordance with biblical prophecy. The Friends of Zion Museum was founded by Mike Evans, a prominent evangelical supporter of Israel. Evangelical Christians are among President Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters and have hailed his unprecedented support for Israel. They would also be an important constituency should Pompeo pursue elected office following Trump’s presidency.
Pompeo did not deliver any public remarks at the museum, and was expected to depart later Friday.
The Trump administration has broken with decades of US policy to support Israel’s claims to territory seized in war and to isolate and weaken the Palestinians.
It moved the US Embassy to contested Jerusalem, adopted the position that settlements are not contrary to international law, recognized Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights — which Pompeo also visited on Thursday — and released a Mideast plan that overwhelmingly favored Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians. It has also adopted a “maximum pressure” campaign against Israel’s archenemy Iran while brokering normalization agreements with Arab nations.
The moves Pompeo announced Thursday are largely symbolic and could be easily reversed by President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming administration. But it was a powerful show of support for Israel and its Christian allies.
Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. The Palestinians view the settlements as a violation of international law and a major obstacle to peace, a position shared by most of the international community.
Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in the same war and later annexed it. Last year, the US became the first country to recognize it as part of Israel, a position Pompeo reaffirmed during his visit to the strategic plateau on Thursday.
Biden is opposed to settlement construction and has vowed to adopt a more evenhanded approach aimed at reviving peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Topics: Israel

Pompeo visits Abu Dhabi to build on momentum from Abraham Accords

Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Pompeo visits Abu Dhabi to build on momentum from Abraham Accords

  • Pompeo: We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East
  • The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August
Updated 1 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of a tour of the Middle East.

The Secretary of State said he looked forward to building on the “positive momentum” made from the Abraham Accords.

“We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East,” Pompeo tweeted. 

The UAE agreed to normalize relations with Israel in a historic agreement in August. Bahrain and Sudan followed suit soon afterwards. 

Previous to the agreement, Egypt and Jordan were the only two Arab countries that had formal diplomatic relations with Israel

Pompeo on Thursday became the first top American diplomat to visit a West Bank Jewish settlement and the disputed Golan Heights. His visit was condemned by the Palestinians and the Syrian government. 

Topics: Mike Pompeo UAE-Israel relations UAE

Related

Middle-East
Pompeo visits Israel museum honoring Christian Zionists
Middle-East
Syria condemns ‘provocative’ Pompeo visit to Golan Heights

Latest updates

Pompeo visits Abu Dhabi to build on momentum from Abraham Accords
Potential treatment discovered for critically ill COVID patients
Sheikh Hamdan leads the way as cyclists get freedom of Dubai
Saudi crown prince, Brazil's Bolsonaro discuss G20 coordination
UN chief warns Yemen in imminent danger of famine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.