You are here

  • Home
  • Internet giants say their services may become unavailable under Pakistan’s new rules

Internet giants say their services may become unavailable under Pakistan’s new rules

Leading global Internet companies may become unable to operate in Pakistan, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) said on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppdx2

Updated 16 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

Internet giants say their services may become unavailable under Pakistan’s new rules

  • Social networking websites are required to remove unlawful content in 24 hours after receiving a government directive
  • Digital rights activists and telecom operators term the rules illegal and an attempt to curb freedom of expression
Updated 16 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Leading global Internet companies may become unable to operate in Pakistan, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) said on Thursday in response to the country’s new social media rules.
Pakistan announced the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules 2020 on Wednesday to make digital networks and Internet service providers block and remove “unlawful online content” within 24 hours — or in emergency cases within six hours — after being reported by a government authority.
A service provider or social media company could face a fine of up to 500 million Pakistani rupees ($3.14 million) or shutdown for failing to prevent the uploading and live streaming of content related to “terrorism, hate speech, pornography, incitement to violence and detrimental to national security.”
“The Rules would make it extremely difficult for AIC members to make their services available to Pakistani users and businesses,” said the Internet coalition, which comprises Amazon, AirBnb, Apple, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Facebook, Grab, Google, LinkedIn, LINE, Rakuten, Twitter and Yahoo.
Khurram Ali Mehran, a spokesman for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), told Arab News that the purpose of the new rules was “to ensure effective implementation of local laws through quick removal of unlawful, defamatory, obscene and pornographic content from social media platforms.”
However, the AIC said: “It’s chilling to see the PTA’s powers expanded, allowing them to force social media companies to violate established human rights norms on privacy and freedom of expression.” It added that the “draconian data localization requirements” under the new rules would “damage the ability of people to access a free and open Internet and shut Pakistan’s digital economy off from the rest of the world.”
The new rules allow any individual, government department, including a law enforcement or intelligence agency, to file a complaint against any unlawful online content with reasons for its removal or blocking access on digital platforms.
Islamabad has been struggling to regulate online content by blocking and removing fake news and propaganda against the country’s national security institutions, including the army, blasphemous content, and other sensitive material that violates cultural norms of the country.
The rules were approved initially by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Cabinet in February, but while the government promised to initiate a consultation with the tech industry, according to AIC the talks “never occurred” and members of the group are “alarmed by the scope of Pakistan’s new law targeting Internet companies, as well as the government’s opaque process by which these rules were developed.”
The new rules also suggest that the companies will be bound to establish one or more database servers in Pakistan to store data and online content. While the stored content would be subject to the promulgation of data protection laws, activists raise concerns.
“This is just to give the impression that there is a legal cover for this (blocking the online dissent and freedom of expression), but how legal this is and how constitutional this is, is up for challenge,” Farieha Aziz, a digital rights activist who heads Bolo Bhi, told Arab News.
“Journalists and activists have a lot to lose because social media is now their only other avenue (to express themselves),” she said.

Topics: Pakistan Asia Internet Coalition (AIC)

Related

Special
Middle-East
Amnesty: Iran blacked out internet to hide ‘true scale’ of 2019 killings

Ahead of G20, UN chief warns ‘developing world on precipice of financial ruin’

Updated 34 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Ahead of G20, UN chief warns ‘developing world on precipice of financial ruin’

  • A final statement will be released by G20 leaders after they meet by video conference on Saturday
  • “We cannot let the COVID pandemic lead to a debt pandemic,” Guterres told reporters
Updated 34 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that “the developing world is on the precipice of financial ruin and escalating poverty, hunger and untold suffering” as the world struggles to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

His message came ahead of a meeting of the leaders of the Group of 20 nations and big emerging powers this weekend.

“We cannot let the COVID pandemic lead to a debt pandemic,” Guterres told reporters.

He has been pushing the G20 to further extend and expand debt service suspension to help developing and middle-income economies recover from the pandemic and for the allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) and a voluntary reallocation of existing Special Drawing Rights.

“I am pushing for a further extension through the end of 2021 and, critically, to expand the scope of these initiatives to all developing and middle-income countries in need,” Guterres said.

A final statement will be released by leaders from the US, China and other G20 nations after they meet by video conference on Saturday.

“We face epic policy tests. But ultimately, there is a moral test. The trillions of dollars needed for COVID recovery is money that we are borrowing from future generations. Every last penny,” Guterres said.

“We cannot use those resources to lock in policies that burden them with a mountain of debt on a broken and dangerous planet,” he said.

Topics: G20 Riyadh G20 Saudi Arabia 2020 Antonio Guterres UN Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UN chief warns Yemen in imminent danger of famine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Brazil’s Bolsonaro discuss G20 coordination

Latest updates

Internet giants say their services may become unavailable under Pakistan’s new rules
Arab coalition destroys explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia
DP World discusses trade investment in UK post-Brexit
Collaborative approach of G20 key to overcoming COVID-19 pandemic: Saudi minister
Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.