You are here

  • Home
  • Koeman uncertain about Messi’s future at Barcelona

Koeman uncertain about Messi’s future at Barcelona

Lionel Messi. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4q8d2

Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

Koeman uncertain about Messi’s future at Barcelona

  • After returning from a 15-hour trip back to Barcelona on Wednesday morning following international duty, a frustrated Messi faced questions about his relationship with French forward Antoine Griezmann
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

MADRID: Ronald Koeman has admitted he has no idea if Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona next summer and said it is not his job to persuade the Argentinian to stay.
Messi made an attempt to leave Barcelona this summer before backing down. He can talk to other clubs in January and leave for free when his contract expires in June, with Manchester City expected to make a renewed attempt to lure the 33-year-old away from Camp Nou.
“Messi still has a contract and in my opinion he has to stay here,” said Koeman in a press conference on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s crunch La Liga game away at Atletico Madrid.
“But I am not the person that has to try to make him stay here. We will see about his future, still he is a Barcelona player. Nobody knows what will happen with the future of Messi.”
After returning from a 15-hour trip back to Barcelona on Wednesday morning following international duty, a frustrated Messi faced questions about his relationship with French forward Antoine Griezmann.
A former agent of Griezmann’s had claimed Messi was difficult to play with at Barca, to which Messi said: “I’m tired of always being the problem with everything at the club.”
When the comments were put to Koeman, he said: “I can un`derstand why Leo was fuming. People should show a lot more respect to people like Lionel Messi.
“After such a long trip, to ask Messi about Antoine is a lack of respect, once again to create controversy.

I’m tired of always being the problem with everything at the club.

Lionel Messi

“I have not seen any problem between the two of them, not in the changing room on the training pitch. There are enough pictures who showing them working well together.
“Someone has said something and that someone has not been a client of Griezmann for three years. It’s bullshit.”
Messi was one of a number of players to return from long trips to play for their countries and Koeman complained that La Liga’s schedule has Barcelona facing Atletico Madrid at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.
“And then we hae have to play in Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday night,” said Koeman. “It doesn’t help the big teams or the players.”
Barcelona will be without the injured Sergio Busquets and Ansu Fati at the Wanda Metropolitano while Atletico’s Luis Suarez will be denied the chance to face his former club, after he tested positive for coronavirus.
Atletico will go nine points clear of Barca if they win but Diego Simeone’s side have not beaten the Catalans in La Liga since 2010.
“It’s an important match and we want to get a good result but La Liga is very long and a lot can happen,” said Koeman.

Topics: Ronald Koeman Lionel Messi

Related

Sport
Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest
Business & Economy
Could China’s switch to electric vehicles speed end to era of oil?

Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

Liverpool’s striker Sadio Mane competes with Manchester City’s midfielder Rodri during a recent Premier League match. (AFP)
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

Spurs face title test, wounded Liverpool host leaders Leicester

  • Jurgen Klopp’s squad ravaged by injury as Premier League returns after the international break
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

LONDON: Tottenham’s title credentials face a thorough examination when they host Manchester City as the Premier League returns on Saturday after the international break.

Spurs are just a point behind early pacesetters Leicester, but only three points separate the top six, with Chelsea and Aston Villa also having the chance to claim top spot for a few hours at least when they face Newcastle and Brighton respectively.
With the final international fixtures of the year done and dusted, a grueling winter schedule of club football awaits for England’s top-flight with nine rounds of league matches before Jan. 2.
Defending champions Liverpool are already bearing the brunt of the hectic schedule as Jurgen Klopp’s squad has been ravaged by injury ahead of Leicester’s trip to Anfield.
Tottenham enjoyed a couple of hours at the top of the table for the first time in over three years prior to Leicester’s victory over Wolves before the international break.
Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in seven league games, with the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min raising hope they could win the league for the first time in 60 years.
However, those title aspirations will be put to the test with City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester to come in their next six games.
City are languishing down in 10th, six points off the top but with a game in hand. A return of just 12 points from their opening seven games of the season is by far their lowest since Pep Guardiola arrived in Manchester five years ago.
Yet, after a difficult start caused by the lack of a pre-season, injuries, COVID-19 cases and a difficult run of fixtures, the trip to Tottenham will also be an indicator as to whether City have turned the corner.
Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions, but have unusually struggled for goals, scoring just once in each of their last five league games.
The lack of a natural striker for much of the campaign due to injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero has been a significant handicap.
But Guardiola, who penned a two-year contract extension on Thursday, could have both Jesus and Aguero to choose from for the first time this season at the weekend, while Ferran Torres is full of confidence after scoring a hat-trick against Germany in Spain’s 6-0 win on Tuesday.
Already rocked by the long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool’s defensive resources were further depleted over the international break with Joe Gomez ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is out for a further two weeks, while Jordan Henderson is an injury doubt after picking up a muscle strain on international duty.
Top scorer Mohamed Salah will also be missing for Leicester’s visit after testing positive for coronavirus while in Egypt.
Despite the disruption, the Reds could go back top of the table with victory on Sunday should Spurs not beat City.
But there is a huge opportunity for former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers to become the first man to lead a visiting side to a league win at Anfield since April 2017 with no such injury concerns for the high-flying Foxes.
Jamie Vardy’s retirement from England duty means the Premier League’s joint top goalscorer has had two weeks off, while Rodgers could have full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Timothy Castagne back from injury.
United’s victory at Everton ensured the two-week break was not filled with more speculation over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future.
But in a topsy-turvy season for United, there are no guarantees Solskjaer’s team will build on that win even when West Brom visit Old Trafford looking for their first win of the season.
United have not won at home in the Premier League for six matches and have already lost as many games at Old Trafford as they did in all of last season.
West Brom should be the perfect visitors with Slaven Bilic’s men taking just three points from their opening eight games.
But the Baggies have won three and drawn one of their last five visits to Old Trafford.

Topics: Liverpool

Related

Sport
Klopp sympathetic over ‘social pressure’ on Salah
Sport
Koeman uncertain about Messi’s future at Barcelona

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia renews consular works at Yemen’s embassy
At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul
G20 Summit to discuss post-COVID world: EU leaders
Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar
Philippines ends overseas travel ban on health care workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.