You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest

Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest

1 / 2
A Palestinian girl takes part in a rare boxing championship in Gaza City November 20, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Palestinian girls take part in a rare boxing championship in Gaza City November 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wasnd

Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest

  • One boxer, Hala Ayoub, said she hoped the contest would show people that boxing is not only a man’s sport
  • “My ambition is to become a famous boxer and to raise the flag of Palestine,” said Ayoub
Updated 20 November 2020
Reuters

GAZA: Trading jabs and punches, young Palestinian girls competed in a female boxing tournament on Friday in the Gaza Strip, where the sport is mostly popular with men.
Friday’s contest featured female boxers as young as seven years old, and was attended by dozens of spectators.
One boxer, Hala Ayoub, said she hoped the contest would show people that boxing is not only a man’s sport.
“My ambition is to become a famous boxer and to raise the flag of Palestine and fight in local and international contests,” said Ayoub, 15.
“It (boxing) taught me how to defend myself, and how to release bad energy,” she said.
The number of female boxers in Gaza has doubled in the past six months since an initial 18-member all-girl team was formed. It now has 45 athletes, according to captain Osama Ayob.
Ali Abdel-Shafi, deputy chairman of the Palestinian Boxing Federation, said some of the girls from Friday’s competition would be selected to join the Palestinians’ boxing team and take part in a competition in Kuwait in February.
“This is the first championship I’ve taken part in...There is tension because of the audience and the noise but I am excited as well,” said Malak Mesleh, 15.
Women make up half of the Gaza Strip’s two million people.
Citing security concerns with Gaza’s ruling group Hamas, Israel and Egypt have long maintained border restrictions.

Topics: Gaza Palestinian boxing

Related

Sport
Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International
Sport
Boxing great Pacquiao wants MMA star McGregor fight next year

Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International

Updated 20 November 2020
Chito P. Manuel

Pedersen claims grand slam with dual honors in Saudi Ladies Team International

Updated 20 November 2020
Chito P. Manuel

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: A historic week for women’s golf in Saudi Arabia reached its climax when Danish star Emily Kristine Pedersen swept the team and individual honors on Thursday in the Saudi Ladies Team  International golf tournament.

The double triumph allowed Pedersen to complete a grand slam following her victory last week in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old Dane and her team of Michele Thomson (Scotland), Cassandra Hall (RSA) and amateur Matt Selby, competing under the corporate banner Golf Saudi 1, finished on 40-under total of 392 to win the three-day, 54-hole team competition at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Enjoying a rich vein of form all week, Pedersen overcame a new women’s course record of 9-under 63 from Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou in Thursday’s third round to clinch the individual title on 14-under 202 total by two shots after closing with a 5-under 67 in a clean five-birdie card.

Kyriacou carded five birdies in nines of 31-32 in a final-day charge that fell short as she ended up in a three-way tie for second with Dutchwoman Anne van Dam and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes on 12-under 200 total.

The Australian’s 63 bettered the previous record of 65 shared earlier in the tournament by England’s Georgia Hall, Caroline Hedwall of  Sweden and Galmes.

The awards ceremony took place near the 18th green of the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club amid shimmering lights as the sun set on a superb day’s play.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chair of Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said: “We could not be more proud. Congratulations to Emily Pedersen. Congratulations again to Team Pedersen. These were some great performances on tough conditions. I would like to thank the Ladies European Tour and all the members for being great partners.

“Our Saudi Ladies International has been a great success. I’m confident that it won’t be the last exciting event. We are committed to the game of golf in Saudi Arabia and to creating opportunities for women in the sport,” he said.

“As such I would like to announce we have confirmed our 2021 dates for the next Saudi Ladies International, which will be Nov. 10-13. I hope that people are getting as much joy from the game as I have. We look forward to seeing you next year.”

England’s Charley Hull closed with a 68 to sit alone at fifth place on -9, while fellow countrywomen Hall and Eleanor Givens, with matching cards of 68s, were tied sixth on -8.

Team Kyriacou (Emirates Golf) and team De Roey (UMA) tied for second a stroke back on the champion team on -39 (393), while Team Mehmet were alone on fifth at -36 (396).

Topics: Saudi Ladies Team International KAEC Saudi golf

Related

Sport
Dane dominant as Saudi Ladies Team International heats up
Sport
Pro who learned her golf in Riyadh returns for historic tournament

Latest updates

Beijing lifts renewable subsidy for 2021
China’s new coal plants risk 2060 climate target, researchers say
What We Are Reading Today: The Moth and the Mountain
Forensic auditor pulls out of Lebanon central bank probe
Pandemic tough on millions of Mideast, N. African children, says UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.